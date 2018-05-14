Big Sky stars settle the score at districts Track squads get several qualified for state action

MORO – Through the time and dedication put in during the regular season, several standouts from the Big Sky Conference had to settle the score at Saturday’s Special District 3 Meet in Moro, where new champions were crowned, and others maintained their stranglehold on the top spots.

The Dufur boys’ team tallied five individual titles, four seconds and a third on the day, with Tanner Masterson racking up two wins in the 100 and 200 meters, both in personal-record times, and he helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relay to district crowns.

In his try at 100 meters, Masterson put up a time of 11.19 seconds and he crossed the line in the 200 with a 23.17, and the short relay group comprised of Cole Kortge, Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas and Masterson hit a season-best at 45.49.

Thomas, Masterson, Kortge and Kilby then came together in the final race of the day and combined for a 3:47.93 to lock down first place.

Kortge qualified for state in both hurdle events, scoring district honors in the 110-meter hurdles with a mark of 17.28 and he tacked on runner-up status in the 300-meter hurdles after timing out in 45.31 to earn a state bid.

Thomas qualified for state in the 400, as he posted a personal-best 53.80 to get second place, and sophomore teammate Friedrick Stelzer put up a pair of second-place outputs in the 3,000 (10:10.11) and 1,500 (4:24.86, a personal record).

Dufur’s lone female qualifier was freshman Kierstin White, who had a high jump measuring at 4-feet-6 inches for second place.

The top-2 in each event earned state bids and some wild cards will be determined based on qualifying times and distances.

Thomas had a third-place run in the 200 (24.29, a personal record), Kilby ended up taking fourth place in the 400 (56.45, a personal record) and high jump (5-4) and Wade Blake turned in fifth-place finishes in the shotput (38-8, a personal record) and discus (106-0).

Freshman Hunter Wagenblast set a personal record in the shotput (29-7) and discus (87-9) to wrap up his season on a solid note.

Those times and distances gave the Dufur boys’ group 107 points for second place, while the girls totaled 40 points to take sixth place, out of the 11-team field.

For the Ranger girls, White placed third in the 100 (13.73, a personal record) and 200 (28.75, a personal record) and Jessica Brown, a freshman, scored third place in the long jump (14-1.25).

Aleksei Uhalde added a fifth in the long jump (13-11), Brown was fifth-best in the 200 (30.01), sixth in the 100 (14.06, a personal record) and Uhalde tacked on sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.85).

In the discus event, Trinity Blake had a personal-best 53-11 to get 13th place.

Winslow gets four district titles

Desiree Winslow staked claim to three individual district titles and added a relay crown, and Keenan Coles and Owen Christiansen led the boys with wins of their own, at Saturday’s Special District 3 Meet at Sherman High School.

Winslow notched a personal-record height of 8-feet to lead the pole vault field and added a personal-record time of 13.13 seconds for first in the 100 and tallied a 28.13 in the 200, another personal record, to account for her three victories.

In the 4x100-meter relay, Winslow joined Savanna Orendorff, Jaelyn Justesen and Mercedez Cardona in an impressive 54.39.

Christiansen secured a long jump crown with his distance of 19-4.5, while Coles grabbed his win in the triple jump after a leap measuring at 38-7.25 to come out on top.

Sherman’s boys’ squad also tallied runner-up finishes and state berths in five events, led by Coles, who was second in the 100 (11.66, a personal record) and long jump (18-0.25), Makoa Whitaker turned in a season-best mark of 154-0 for second place.

The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team of Jeremy Ballesteros, Christiansen, Whitaker and Coles crossed the line in a season-best 47.25 to earn second place, and the 4x400-meter quartet of Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison, Ballesteros and Whitaker shattered their season-best with a second-place tally of 3:53.11, besting an old mark of 4:01.89 set on April 21 in Portland.

Racking up third-place recognition was Whitaker in the 400 (56.20) Tyler Jones finished fifth in the javelin (126-10, a personal record) and Nick Riggs locked down fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles (51.92, a season-best).

The Sherman boys’ team racked up 88 points to get third place in the team standings, behind Dufur (107) and Horizon Christian (127).

For the girls, Orendorff had a personal-record time of 1:07.87 for third in the 400 and Lexi Grenvik, a senior, put out a 13:58.71 to secure third place in the 3,000 meters.

Cardona grabbed fourth in the high jump (4-2), Grenvik added a fourth in the 1,500 (6:20.55) and Justesen was fourth-best in the javelin (85-1) and discus (86-0).

With the four wins by Winslow, the Sherman girls’ group notched 86 points to take third place, as Griswold tallied 168 for district honors and Ione (101) grabbed second place.

Popchock hits track superfecta

All season long, South Wasco County’s Ana Popchock has dominated her top four events, but she had one final chance to leave a resounding statement at Saturday’s district meet in Moro.

The senior posted wins in both hurdle runs and added long jump and triple jump titles to her resume with impressive efforts.

Popchock set a personal-record time of 16.34 seconds for her win in the 100-meter hurdles, and in the 300-meter hurdles, the senior put up a mark of 49.96 to get her district title.

In the long jump, Popchock had a top distance of 15-feet-10-inches and she hit for a 35-3 in the triple jump to wrap up four wins on the day.

Also taking home top honors was Madisen Davis, who had her javelin toss going 128-1, 3.5 inches off her school record and personal-best of 131-6.

Davis placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.74, a personal record) and the junior went for 28-2 to get seventh in the shotput, finishing ahead of Abbie Silvey (27-5) and Maddie Gragg (26-11.5).

Gragg scored sixth place (84-10), Silvey had a toss of 81-4 to place seventh in the discus, and Abby Birman hit ninth place in the standings after her 3:09.60 in the 800 meters.

South Wasco County totaled 63 points to pick up fourth place in the team standings, behind Griswold (168), Ione (101) and Sherman (86).

The Redside boys set three personal records, all by Nate Boettner, in the 200 (28.32), javelin (101-7) and long jump (14-10). Marshall Bell scored eighth place in the 800 (2:58.57), claimed 12th in the javelin (71-4) and 13th in the long jump (12-0.25), to give the boys’ team two points.

Horizon boys score district title

While the Horizon Christian boys just managed one win, they had seven second-place outcomes and five thirds to reel off 127 points for district glory at Saturday’s Big Sky Conference meet held at Sherman High School.

Andrew Hung posted a personal-record time of 53.04 seconds to take first place in the 400 meters and joining hung atop the podium was Kaitlin Wenz, Horizon’s lone female champion, as she had a personal record time in the 400 meters (1:04.55).

Hung was second in the 200 (23.51, a personal record), Connor Wells placed second in the 800 (2:10.72) and Ian Gray added a height of 8-feet-6-inches for second place and a state bid in the pole vault.

Wenz also qualified in the 200 (28.26) and long jump (14-10.25), Marena Decker set a personal record in the discus with a personal-record toss of 89-1, and the 4x400-meter relay squad of Valerie Bruggeman, Miranda Roberts, Claire Wu and Wenz garnered runner-up honors with their final tally of 4:45.30.

Bruggeman had a third in the pole vault (7-0), which gave the Lady Hawks 57 points and fifth place in the 11-team field.

The Horizon boys ended up with four third-place outputs, with Andrew Wells doing so in the discus (120-8), Peter Li in the 110-meter hurdles (20.09, a personal record), Bailey Holste in the pole vault (7-6) and long jump (17-6), and Alec Coats in the 100 (11.84, a personal record).

Condon-Wheeler has six off to state

Condon-Wheeler’s Cooper Johnson and Hunter Winslow are off to state as district champions and both Sam Kerns and Kiara Takagi will be joining them after they had runner-up finishes at the Special District 3 Track and Field Meet Saturday in Moro.

Johnson started off the winning feel with a personal-best time of 44.45 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and the sophomore put it all together for first place in the high jump, where he had a top height set at 6-feet, and Winslow captured district recognition after a first-place pole vault performance of 9-0.

Kerns chalked up his state berth in the triple jump (36-0.75), while Takagi scored runner-up in the pole vault after a personal-record height of 7-4.

Picking up third place in the high jump was Kerns with a 5-6, and Everardo Berrera hit for third place in the shotput (41-5.5, a personal record). Winslow placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.89, a personal record) and he was fourth-best in the javelin (135-0), along with teammate Jacob Hoover, who got fourth place in the shotput (40-3).

The Condon-Wheeler boys’ team notched 83 points to pick up fourth place overall, five points behind Sherman (88).

The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of McKenzie Larue, Morgan Jamieson, Katie Nation and Takagi placed fourth with their 1:00.24, Laura Clark tallied fourth in the shotput (30-9, a personal record), and the 4x400-meter relay squad of Takagi, Alyssa Greenwood, Jamieson and Nation combined for a 5:05.31 to garner fourth place.

Alyssa Carnine set a season-best time of 18.57 to get fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles, which pushed the Condon-Wheeler point total up to 27 points and seventh place.

State action takes place on Thursday and Friday from Historic Hayward Field in Eugene.