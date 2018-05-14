Land Dedication

Attendees explore information booths during the dedication of land for a Gorge Youth Center Saturday. Organizers dedicated the land, located at 2505 W. 7th St. and donated anonymously for a youth center, with proposals for a facility that will feature a “Dare to Dream” center focused on art and robotics, a gym, a fieldhouse, a café, an indoor track and a two-story Joy Gym,” described as a “McDonalds Play House” on steroids.

“People have talked about a youth center in The Dalles for generations,” said Joe Martin, Executive Director of ACTS International and a member of the center steering committee. “This is a perfect place for a youth center,” he added.

He said the center had a 15-month business plan that would be able to generate its own revenue for operation. “We have a business plan that is going to work,” he said.