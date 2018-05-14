For the Record for May 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

Oregon State Police

May 10, 9:09 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 138. Unit one was westbound towing a trailer. Unit two began to pass unit one and the driver of unit one began to pass another vehicle, forcing unit two’s driver into the median. The driver of unit one was cited for unsafe lane change. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1100 block of East 9th Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to West 6th and Bridge streets Thursday evening on a report of a male subject waving a machete and yelling at passing cars. No further information was made available regarding the incident other than a report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 500 block of East 8th Street.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday evening from the 700 block of Court Street.

Wasco County

An assault report was taken Wednesday morning from the 7000 block of Eightmile Road.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday morning from the 3800 block of Fifteen Mile Road after the school was reported broken into.

Deputy responded to the 3700 block of Skyline Road Thursday afternoon after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputy searched the area but was unable to locate any suspicious activity.

Peter Michael Wheeler, 42, Tygh Valley, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Tygh Valley on a warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree manslaughter.

Oregon State Police

Kevin Marcus Dixon, 33, Portland, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Deschutes Access Road and Highway 206 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Arielle Rene Boggs, 26, Albany, was also arrested on several warrants for Proba-tion violation, failure to appear, and third-degree theft.

Gilliam County

Cory James Horacek, 28, Townsend, Montana, was arrested early Friday morning in Arlington and is accused of initiating a false report and interference with a police officer. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Regional Jail

David James Sendejas, 26, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for probation violation.

William Dalton Adams, 22, no listed address, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Jordan Vincent Brennan, 24, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being ar-rested on a local warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and second-degree fail-ure to appear.

Michael Lee White, 70, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released Thursday on a court com-mitment for unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Joshua David Luther, 38, The Dalles, was transported by the department of corrections and jailed Thursday on a court commitment for three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Parole & Probation

Kevin Ray Flowers, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Juan Miguel Angel Medina, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 4900 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.