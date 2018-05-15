A bicyclist navigates high water covering the Riverfront Trail at the Union St. underpass in The Dalles, which was closed to traffic. Much of nearby Riverfront Park was also flooded.

Residents and river users along the lower Columbia River can expect higher-than-normal water levels over the next week, according to federal water managers and meteorologists. Water managers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division, are adjusting water storage and releases throughout the Columbia River Basin to safely manage increases in runoff from recent heavy rains and ongoing snowmelt from northern Washington to western Montana: Those areas are experiencing significant flooding at this time.

The Columbia River at Vancouver is predicted to reach flood stage of 16 feet this week, according to the National Weather Service. Flows are forecast to remain high for at least the next 10 days, likely holding the gauge at Vancouver to within 1 foot of flood stage.