For the Record for May 16, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

May 13, 8:40 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 74. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cited and released into the care of hospital staff. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 12, 8:19 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of East 19th Street on a report of a burn complaint. A controlled burn was located that was attended with a water source present. The occupants had a permit and no problem was found.

May 12, 8:42 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of East 17th Place on a report of a burn complaint. A controlled burn was located that was attended with a water source present. The occupant had a permit and no problem was found.

May 12, 9:05 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street on a report of a burn complaint. Upon arrival, a burn barrel was located that was smoking in a backyard of a residence. Contact was made with the occupant who stated he was burning garbage in the barrel without a burn permit. The occupant was counseled on the burning regulations and extinguished the fire without incident.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, and eight on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A lost property report was taken Friday morning from East 3rd and Court streets after a citizen reported losing their pocket book in the area.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 2nd Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported her juvenile grandson was spitting and throwing rocks on customer’s vehicles. Contact was made with the juvenile, who was counseled on his conduct.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after assisting the sheriff’s office with interviewing a pursuit suspect.

Police responded to the 900 block of East 10th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported a neighbor was doing burnouts in the alley, causing rocks to kick up. When the caller confronted the subject, he proceeded to do another burnout in which the rocks hit the caller’s vehicle breaking the windshield. A criminal mischief report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a male suspect came into the store and left with unpaid merchandise.

Braulio Chamonica Salguero, 61, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Trevitt streets and is accused of driving while suspended. He was also arrested on two Hood River county warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

A missing persons report was taken Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her friend was coming to The Dalles from Portland several days ago and she had not heard from him since. The subject was found later in the evening and was removed from the missing person system.

Henry Russell Benson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of two counts of third-degree theft.

Police responded to the 800 block of East 11th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported a male subject was asked to leave the property and during the an altercation, the suspect pushed the caller. A harassment report was taken.

Karen Ann Adams, 51, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2400 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of third-degree assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Wasco County

Zachariah James Hoyt, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Joel Robert Austin, 25, Maupin, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Maupin and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Deputy responded to the 1800 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported observing a male subject inside the locked gates punching windows out of vehicles. A male subject was located who fit the description of the suspect. The lot was searched but no broken glass was found. The subject admitted to drinking alcohol and was underage. He was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Ryan Ortiz, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near East 8th and Union streets and is accused of probation violation.

Victoria Kay Prescott, 19, Portland, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 67, and is accused of unlawful delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Regional Jail

Alyssa Marie Duarte, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for identity theft, first-degree theft, and first-degree criminal mischief.