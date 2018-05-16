Schwartz, Hege ahead in early results

Early and unofficial election results from the Wasco County courthouse May 15, 8 p.m., show commissioner position 3 challenger Kathy Schwartz defeating incumbent Rod Runyon, and commissioner position 1 incumbent Scott Hege defeating challenger Roy Justeson.
Results as of 8 p.m., with 5,862 ballots counted. An estimated 600 to 800 ballots from outlying areas remain to be counted.
Kathy Schwartz; Final count, 11 p.m.- 3,431 votes, 58.54 percent of votes.
Rod Runyon; Final count, 11 p.m. - 2,383 votes, 40.87 percent of votes.
Scott Hege, Final count, 11 p.m. - 3,457 votes, 66.83 percent of votes counted.
Roy Justeson, Final count, 11 p.m. - 1,684 votes, 32.55 percent of votes counted.
Contested primary races:
Greg Walden; Final count, 11 p.m. - 1,863 votes, 80.09 percent of votes.
Paul Romero Jr.; 209 votes, 11.82 percent of votes counted.
Randy Pollock; 129 votes, 7.4 percent of votes counted.
Final count, 11 p.m. - Jamie McLeod-Skinner; 696 votes, 32.52 percent of votes.
Jennifer Nearing; 397 votes, 23.53 percent of votes counted.
James Crary; 183 votes, 10.85 percent of votes counted.
Tim White; 102 votets, 6.05 percent of votes counted.
Raz Mason; 101 votes, 5.99 percent of votes counted.
Kate Brown; 1,365 votes, 72.57 percent of votes counted.
Ed Jones; 266 votes, 14.14 percent of votes counted.
Candace Neville; 178 votes, 9.46 percent of votes counted.
Patrick Starnes; Final count, 11 p.m. - 50 votes, 31.06 percent of votes.
Dan Pistoresi; 20 votes, 14.9 percent of votes counted.
Skye Allen; 11 votes, 7.86 percent of votes counted.
Knute Buehler; Final count, 11 p.m. - 1,036 votes, 43.47 percent of votes counted.
Sam Carpenter; 627 votes, 34.49 percent of votes counted.
Greg Wooldridge; 281 votes, 34.49 percent of votes counted.
Darcy Long-Cutis; Final count, 11 p.m. - 1,602 votes, 96.1 percent of votes.
Daniel Bonham; Final count, 11 p.m. - 1,526 votes, 98.77 percent of votes.
