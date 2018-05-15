TD baseball loses to Forest Grove, 5-4

The Dalles baseball team lost its fifth game of the season by three runs or fewer, as 6A Forest Grove staved off a late rally with the eventual game-winning run scored in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 5-4 victory Monday at Forest Grove.

In the sixth, the Vikings (10-14 overall) scored an unearned run off Riverhawk reliever Ben Nelson, on two singles, a stolen base and an error.

Down by one run in the seventh, TD had the middle of the order up to face Forest Grove reliever Ayden Purcell.

The junior hurler retired the first two batters he faced on a groundout and a strikeout, and then TD pinch hitter, Mac Abbas, laced a single to centerfield to put the tying run on base for Jose Gonzalez.

On a 1-1 pitch, Purcell induced a game-ending flyout to center to give Forest Grove the win.

The Vikings were ahead by a 4-1 margin entering the top of the sixth frame, when the Hawks rallied with three runs on two hits, a walk and two errors to tie the game at 4-4.

Abbas led off the sixth with a walk, and then Gonzalez bounced into a fielder’s choice for the first out.

Henry Lee then walked to put two runners on and Baily Hajicek was safe on a bunt attempt, which loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Kristos Kiser.

On the first pitch he saw, Kiser drove in Gonzalez and Lee with a two-run single to center, and Hajicek hustled home on an error to tie things up at 4-apiece.

All told, The Dalles had eight hits and four walks, but stranded eight runners on base, four in scoring position, and had a runner thrown out at third base.

Offensively, Hajicek went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Kiser had his two-run single in one at-bat, and Dalles Seufalemua was 1 for 4 with a fourth-inning solo home run to left centerfield.

Abbas, Nelson, Gabe Helseth and Dominic Smith put up a hit apiece, with both Nelson and Abbas reaching on walks, and Gonzalez and Lee went hitless in five combined plate appearances with a walk and a run scored each.

TD starter Jordan Wetmore lasted three innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits with four strikeouts and five walks for the no-decision.

Smith gave up an unearned run with two strikeouts and a walk in two frames of relief, and Nelson, who was tagged for the loss, did not walk a batter, struck out one and surrendered one run on two hits.

The Dalles (6-18 overall) traveled to No. 8 Bend (18-6) for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After that, TD takes on the No. 9-ranked Wilsonville Wildcats (17-9) at 5 p.m. Friday in a state play-in matchup.