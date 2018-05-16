County beats state in turnout

Wasco County was eight points higher in ballot returns for the May 15 primary — at nearly 38 percent participation — than the overall state average of 29 percent.

Out of 2.6 million ballots sent to voters in Oregon’s 36 counties, 777,774 were returned.

In Wasco County, 16,552 ballots were mailed out by the elections office and 6,228 returned.

Voters in the Dufur Recreation District approved a three-year local operating tax levy to fund operations by an overwhelming margin. The measure received 81.33 percent support, with 18.67 percent of the electorate in opposition.

The five-year local option tax to fund new facilities and operations at the Deschutes Rim Health Clinic in Maupin was defeated by a narrow margin. Slightly more than half of voters in the White River Health District, the fundraising arm for the clinic, weighed in against the proposal, with 49.52 percent in favor.

The closed primary allowed voters to mark ballots only for their own political party and nonpartisan races, such as state judges.

See related story for the outcome of the Wasco County Commission races.

Following are the unofficial local and state results for key races, which must be certified within 30 days:

Second Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Greg Walden captured slightly over 80 percent of the local vote with 1,863 ballots in his favor. The party’s turnout for this race was 54.64 percent.

Walden’s two primary opponents received only a fraction of the vote. Across the district, Walden took 77.42 percent of the vote.

On the Democratic side in that contest, Jamie McLeod Skinner scored a clear victory over six opponents with 32.52 percent of the vote in Wasco County and 42.67 percent district-wide. Six hundred and ninety votes were cast in her favor in Wasco County, with an overall turnout rate of 49.04 percent.

Raz Mason, who lives in The Dalles, was one of McLeod-Skinner’s opponents and won 6.69 percent of the local vote and 5.31 percent in the district.

Mark Roberts was the only Independent to enter the District 2 race and got 89 percent of local votes within his party and almost 66 percent in the district. The local turnout rate as 33.97 percent.

Walden, McLeod-Skinner and Roberts will face off in the Nov. 6 general election.

Democrats in Wasco County chose Gov. Kate Brown as their frontrunner for the fall gubernatorial contest by a 72.57 percent margin, casting 1,720 votes. The local turnout for the race with three candidates was 49 percent. Statewide, Brown took 81.28 percent of the Democratic vote.

Knute Buehler beat out nine contenders on the Republican ticket for the gubernatorial race. He captured 1,036 votes in the county, or 43.47 percent of the vote, and 46.99 percent statewide.

The local GOP turnout for that race was 54.64 percent.

In the nonpartisan Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries race, Val Hoyle ranked first n local votes, with 2,043 cast, or 43.66 percent. The turnout rate was 37.29 percent.

Statewide, Hoyle beat out two opponents for 51.37 percent of the vote.

Many of the state primaries were uncontested within the respective parties and the candidates will proceed to the general election. The voter count and turnout for these races can be found on the Wasco County website, www.co.wasco.or.us.

A complete list of local results, including precinct committee people for each party, is also on the site.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s office has posted results for Wasco and other counties, as well as statewide totals, at sos.oregon.gov.