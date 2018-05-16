Letter to the Editor: God comes first

To the editor:

The chief of all commands, according to Jesus, is "the Lord our God is one." (Mark 12:29). This means that the commands of God are more primary and important to us, as followers of Christ, than the commands from our commander-in-chief.

God comes first. Nation comes after this. As long as the nation’s commands don’t violate Jesus’ second command, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Who are our neighbors? Everyone. According to scripture, the entire human race developed from one man, Adam, in order to teach us that whoever sheds one man’s blood has destroyed the entire human race.

The “glory” of war, called “the ministration of death” (2 Corinthians 3:7) has to pass away from us to allow the ministration of spirit which is in Christ, our Lord, the love of God made manifest among us.

And as followers of Christ we are obligated to bring this love to every layer of creation.

War is not compatible with Christ. “Love your enemies.” (Matthew 5:44) It’s a command by God.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson, WA