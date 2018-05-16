Letter to the Editor: Sea Lion problem

To the editor:
The good efforts by the Yakama Tribe to help protect salmon and steelhead runs from predation by sea lions, I really appreciate. However, until sea lions that are killing salmon and steelhead are killed and not just hazed, the problem of decimated runs of these fish will probably get a lot worse.
An amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act is long overdue to allow the killing! Congratulations to U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., for attempting to allow this.
There wouldn’t be many return offenders if the killing is done.
Donald Rose
Hood River
