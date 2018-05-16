Letter to the Editor: Shame on D21

To the editor:
Shame, shame on District 21 and whoever made the bad decision not to allow those two young men to march in to graduation in their Marine dress uniforms.
What those two boys have been through has nothing to do with any other classmates wearing items from their native land. Unless you have been through what those young men have for 90-plus days, there is no comparison.
You should be ashamed. I know I am.
Harvey Prouty
Navy veteran, Korean War
The Dalles
