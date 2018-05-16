For the Record for May 17, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Thursday May 17, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 14, 12:30 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken.

May 14, 5:54 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3600 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

May 14, 9:50 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Dutch Flat and Threemile roads. Driver had swerved to miss an animal in the road which caused the vehicle to go off the road and hit a fence. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

May 14, 8:03 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 120. A fire truck was traveling in the slow lane when a front tire blew, causing it to veer into the fast lane and strike the median.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 14, 6:28 a.m. – Crew responded to East 12th Street on a report of a large plume of smoke. The source was coming from East 12th and Thompson streets. A resident was attending an open burn and had a valid permit. All conditions were appropriate for the burn. Units returned to quarters.

May 14, 9:50 a.m. – Crew responded to Ridgeview and Sevenmile Hill roads on a report of a structure fire. It was determined that there was no structure fire and this was a valid open burn in the area. No problem was found.



May 14, 11:16 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a fire alarm. The fire department had been conducting a drill which is known to set off the alarm. Crew responded to the business and made contact with the store manager. No problem was found and the alarm was reset.

May 14, 12:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2500 block of East 12th Street on a request from law enforcement to standby on a bomb scare. Dispatch advised that units could stand down and units returned to quarters.

May 14, 1:20 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of West 8th Street on a smoke investigation. An attended open burn was found. The occupant had a water source and was spraying the pile down. There was no problem with the burn.

May 14, 6:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2900 block of Dry Hollow Lane on a report of a kitchen fire. Upon arrival smoke was observed but no flames. Contact was made with the property owner who advised a tenant had turned the oven on and it caught fire. The fire had been extinguished prior to units arrival. The apartment was checked and no further signs of fire were found.

The agency also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 1400 block of Lewis Street after a caller reported a bicycle was stolen several weeks ago.

A hit and run report was taken Monday afternoon from East 10th and Kelly streets.

A theft report was taken Monday evening from the 1400 block of View Court after a caller reported his son’s bicycle was stolen.

Wasco County

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday evening from Dufur.

Oregon State Police

A theft report was taken Monday evening from Old Mood Road after a victim reported some items were stolen from a vehicle that was parked at Heritage Landing.



A male driver was cited and released for throwing burning material from a vehicle Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 89.