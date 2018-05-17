For the Record for May 18, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Friday May 18, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 15, 12:49 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 15, 7:58 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Fire staff was flowing the hydrant on the drill ground and shut off the water too fast, causing the alarm at a neighboring business. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Tuesday morning from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after staff reported someone broke into the school overnight.

Jessica Lynn Mara Gater, 30, Roseburg, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Tuesday morning from the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

A harassment report was taken Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported being assaulted by a friend at Kelly View Point the previous evening. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 1400 block of East 9th Street Tuesday evening on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday evening from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way.

Wasco County

Kathryn Gayle Granados, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street and is accused of a drug court sanction.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for no operator’s license and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82.

Brooke Donna Crandall, 33, Buhl, Idaho, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 75 on an out of state warrant.

Gilliam County

Russell Douglas Pattee, 28, Arlington, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Arlington and is accused of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, first-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Dustin Andrew Stiles, 36, Woodland, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for probation violation.

Dylan Lawrence Heyer, 30, no listed address, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.