TD man arrested on bomb charges

A 43-year-old The Dalles man was arrested late Wednesday morning on charges of making pipe bombs.

Darren Edward Olson was arrested after a landlord cleaning out a rental Olson vacated found multiple explosive devices and called police. The landlord had called on Monday and it took police a few days to find the suspect.

Olson was spotted driving on Sevenmile Road, where he now lives, said The Dalles Police Detective Sgt. Eric Macnab, and police followed him and stopped him on Emerson Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s jailed on $180,000 bond, which is $18,000 bail. He was booked on nine counts, each of unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device and possession of a destructive device. All are felonies, Macnab said.

Olson was renting a house in the 2500 block of East 12th Street. His Facebook page is not frequently updated, but features Viking imagery.

Macnab said he was cooperative when he was arrested. The landlord first called police at about 9:30 Monday morning to report that a tenant left behind a suspicious device in the basement.

The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called, and responded out of Salem, Macnab said. They arrived shortly after noon, according to the police log.

They dealt with the initial objects they found, which they suspected were bombs so they rendered them inert, then left, Macnab said.

Then, a little before 9 p.m., the landlord called again, saying he believed he’d found more bombs. The bomb squad responded again and collected the additional devices, Macnab said.

Macnab said the last time he was personally involved with an incident where the bomb squad was called was in 2004.