Tolls on I-5, 205 studied

PORTLAND — A proposal to toll all lanes of Interstate 5 in both directions through the metro area would reduce traffic congestion in that corridor and raise $50 million per year that could be put toward road projects, according to an analysis by WSP USA.

Consultants with the New York-based engineering and management firm said they favor that option — over four others they have analyzed — as a way to prove to area drivers that tolling all lanes with a congestion-based price improves traffic flow.

The recommendation was given Monday to an advisory committee studying options to relieve congestion in the metro area.

The proposal would involve tolling all northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 between Going Street and Multnomah Boulevard. If successful, the Oregon Transportation Commission could expand tolling to all lanes of I-5 and Interstate 205 through Portland. The cost to a driver — if both interstates were tolled — would average about $1.39 per day, depending on the length and location of their commute. Cost would increase to $2.02 with only I-5 lanes were tolled.