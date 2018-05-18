Dufur’s Stelzer sets PR in 3,000

The Dufur boys’ track and field team was in 22nd place through one day with four points, as Tanner Masterson, Cole Kortge and Friedrick Stelzer were the main contributors.

Masterson posted a mark of 11.61 seconds for fifth place in the boys’ 100-meter prelims and tacked on a personal-record 23.16 to end up second in the 200-meter prelims for a finals berth in both events.

Kortge advanced to the 110-meter hurdle finals with a seventh-place time of 17.26 seconds and he added a 45.65 to take 11th place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Rounding out the Dufur participants, Stelzer motored home in fifth place after a personal-record mark of 9:39.88 in the 3,000, shaving down his old best of 9:58.10.

Through one day, Cove is comfortably ahead of the field with 22 points, ahead of Pacific (11.5), Lowell (11), North Clackamas Christian (11), Powder Valley (10) and Mitchell-Spray (10).

Dufur had four points for 22nd place, Sherman totaled two points to get 24th place, and both Arlington and Condon-Wheeler posted 1.5 points and were in a tie for 26th place.

Sherman’s Keenan Coles tallied an 11.74 to get seventh place in the 100-meter preliminaries to vault into the finals, and Owen Christiansen grabbed seventh place in the long jump with a measurement of 19-9.50, and Coles was ninth after his 19-2.

Cooper Johnson, of Condon-Wheeler, notched ninth place (44.63) in the 300-meter hurdles, but did not move on to the finals, and Condon’s Hunter Winslow was ninth (18.76) in the 110-meter hurdles, and was edged out of finals competition by Crane’s Rhett Landon (18.19), who placed eighth.

In the shotput, Condon’s Everardo Barrera powered to a final toss of 38-5 to get 11th place.

Johnson and Arlington’s Wesley Goad each put up a height of 5-8 for a sixth-place tie in the high jump, while Winslow had a top height of 9-0 to preserve a 10th place outcome in the pole vault.

Horizon Christian’s Andrew Hung reeled off a 23.31 for fifth place in the 200-meter prelims, as he moved into the finals, and he dropped a time of 52.46 for fifth place in the 400-meter race.

State action concluded Friday from Eugene.