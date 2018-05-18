Looking Back on May 20, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

The two bids on updating fuel tanks at The Dalles airport are close in price and well below the budgeted amount.

History and weeds went together Saturday as members of Mosier Boy Scout Troop 234 and the Hood River St. Mark’s Episcopal Youth Group started the six-year program to rehabilitate the Lewis and Clark Rock Fort campsite in The Dalles.

Some will gain and some will lose in electrical deregulation, but the people who lose probably won’t be those with big industrial lobbies in Salem, say deregulation critics. The losers will be low-income people, small businesses and residential utility customers, said Tom Schraw, coordinator for the Oregon Energy Partnership, an organization working with community action programs around the state on the deregulation issue.

Deregulation of the electrical energy business should follow the pattern already set in the natural gas industry, says the CEO of Northwest Natural.

LOS ANGELES — Millions of pagers that keep loved ones, doctors and colleagues in touch with each other stopped working nationwide when a $250 million communications satellite suddenly lost track of Earth. “This is the first time in 35 years that pagers have gone silent,” said John D. Beletic, chairman and chief executive officer of Dallas-based PageMart Wireless Inc.

MIAMI (AP) — Hoping to help the endangered manatees recover from the threat of extinction, marine biologists brought three of the hefty sea cows raised in captivity to new lives in the wild.

40 years ago – 1978

Should there be some kind of animal control regulations for cats and other animals which aren’t included in the present dog control ordinances in Wasco County? District Attorney Bernie Smith said last week he and Bill Lennox, county animal control officer, would like the county court to hold public hearings on what, if anything, the people of the county want done to regulate cats and other animals.

Wasco County voters will face a rather long ballot on Tuesday, no matter which party their affiliation.

There’s something very special about Special Olympics, the games for the handicapped. Those attending the games here during the cherry festival were caught up in the warm enthusiasm of the youths and adults who were there.

The first performance of the All-Indian Rodeo at the Tywama Saddle Club Rodeo Grounds in Tygh Valley is at 1:30 this afternoon. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Small children are admitted free.

Kiwanis and Coca Cola kickoff the 1978 Babe Ruth baseball season at Quinton Street Monday night (8 p.m.)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (UPI) — A federal jury Friday convicted a former U.S. official and a Vietnamese student of spying for Hanoi in the first espionage case tracing to the Vietnam war.

60 years ago – 1958

A “getting-down-to-brass-tacks” discussion on future location and constructions of the Highway 30 by-pass around The Dalles will be held in the city council chambers Wednesday night. Tom Edwards of the State Highway Department will meet with city officials, Port of The Dalles representatives, County Court, and special Chamber of Commerce officials to go over location and construction proposals.

Contributions to the new Dalles General hospital building fund totaling $2,050 in addition to donations already acknowledged were mentioned in connection with the Thursday afternoon ground-breaking ceremonies for the new structure.

An unidentified crop-dusting plane struck a 20,000-volt Pacific Power and Light company power line near Olex early today knocking out service to Arlington, Jordan, Heppner and Ione. Although all three conductors on the line were severed, no downed plane was reported here.

80 years ago – 1938

Members of the Mid-Columbia chamber of commerce last night, after hearing a plea by W. D. B. Dodson, executive vice-president of the Portland chamber of commerce, for a “clean-cut, honest switchboard rate” at Bonneville dam, voted to present the Portland group’s protest to their respective groups for approval or rejection. Should a majority of the organizations in the Columbia gorge favor a switchboard rate that includes only generating costs for the power, and none of the transmission costs, the Mid-Columbia organization will join with the Portland chamber in a fight for cheaper switchboard rates.

That the proposed construction of a natatorium west of Mill creek is still “in its first stages” was the concensus of opinion of members of the city council today.

Funeral services for William Franklin Magill, Wamic pioneer who died at a local hospital Tuesday, were held yesterday at 2 p.m. from the Wamic church, under the direction of the Crandall-Bird chapel.

Death was an unseen passenger when a new Lockheed passenger plane took off from Los Angeles with nine persons aboard on a flight to Las Vegas, Nev. Less than an hour later it crashed on Strone Mountain, 40 miles from Los Angeles, and its nine passengers — three men, four women and two babies — were instantly killed.

100 years ago – 1918

Ask any of the Red Cross canvassers, who have been working in the business district today, who are the most willing contributors to the mercy fund and they will tell you: “The girls.” “The young ladies who work in the stores and offices have their money waiting for you,” said the captain of one of the canvassing teams today. “We have actually had to urge some of the working girls of The Dalles NOT to give what they really wanted to contribute. I never saw anything like it.”

Elmore Hill of this city was officially notified Saturday that he had successfully passed the entrance examinations for the Annapolis naval academy.

The members of the Old Fort Dalles Historical Society will meet at their building tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 o’clock.

WITH THE AMERICAN ARMIES IN LORRAINE, May 19. — Major Raoul Lufberry, American ace and former member of the Lafayette escadrille, was killed in an air battle over the American lines today. Lufberry was struck by a machine-gun bullet during a running fight and fell from his monoplane.

MOSCOW, via London, May 20. — Towns and villages in Ukraine are in flames. General Skorpaski, self-styled “hetman” of Ukrainians, is ignored by the population which is fleeing to great Russia.

PARIS, May 20. — The trawler Ailly sank a German submarine, captured the commander and liberated the captain and crew of a Spanish sailing vessel who had been taken prisoner, a dispatch from Toul said.

SALEM, May 20. — Governor James Withycombe today received a telegram from the national headquarters of the American Red Cross, announcing that two pounds of wool from the “White House sheep” had been presented to Oregon by President and Mrs. Wilson, to be sold by auction for the benefit of the American Red Cross.

PORTLAND, May 20. — District Forester Cecil announced today that he had awarded the sale of 11,000,000 feet of western yellow pine, at $2.95 per thousand, and 1,330,000 feet of Douglas fir and other species, at $2.50 per thousand, to the Wasco Pine Lumber company at The Dalles. The timber stands in the Tamarack Creek drainage basin.