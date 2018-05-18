For the Record for May 20, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday May 20, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 16, 10:44 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Lincoln Street. Driver had backed into a fuel pump at a station. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken due to property damage.

May 16, 4:51 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

May 16, 4:59 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Washington streets. A report was taken.

May 16, 7:15 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Madison streets. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to 14 calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Michael James Minson, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Minnesota Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported a previously trespassed suspect was back on the property. Suspect was gone prior to officer arrival. A criminal trespass report was taken.

Stephen Robert Igo, 55, Prineville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Pomona Street on two warrants for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Duane Carolyle Posey, 52, no listed address, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday evening from Kramer Field after volunteers reported a shed had been tagged with graffiti.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Oakwood Street and is accused of menacing.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Bridge Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, and probation violation.

Wasco County

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in The Dalles and is accused of resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, and assault on a public safety officer.

Deputy responded to Dufur Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported a female subject kept running in and out of traffic. The suspect was located and she was cited and released for disorderly conduct. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for providing false information to a police officer Wednesday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 145. A report was taken.

A male driver was cited and released for no operator’s license during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 85. The vehicle was impounded, and a report was taken.

Regional Jail

Paloma Ivette Carrillo, 27, Sunnyside, Wash., was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Shonn David Watson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.