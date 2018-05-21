Celebrating with the Salvation Army

The Cascade Division of the Salvation Army is a lot more than red buckets and ringing bells at Christmastime, said Salvation Army Lieutenant John Cardenas. He, along with the staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army Center in The Dalles, hosted a celebration in honor of Salvation Army Week (May 14-18) with a band, free hot dogs and a storewide sale May 16.

Currently, the Salvation Army is working with Wahtonka Community School to establish a food pantry on the Wahtonka campus that will be open in the evenings, Lt. Cardenas said, because there is a need for food services open to parents and families that work in the mornings and afternoons.

“For us, it’s about coordinating with other agencies to meet the needs of the community,” he said, adding that he is open to partnering with “whoever we can team up with to make a difference in the community.”

They are also working to revamp their backpack program with a different approach: The new program will be called “Shop with Heroes” and is the result of a partnership between the Salvation Army, Fred Meyer, The Dalles Police Department and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Law enforcement and first responders will congregate at Fred Meyer and accompany children with their families into the store, where the kids will be able to pick out items they need.

Kids will also be able to hang out with the officers, play on the firetrucks, and more.

“It’s a good way to bridge the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the community,” Carden­as said.

The idea, he said, is to provide kids with the chance to pick out “something they need and are proud to wear,” allowing them more choice in the items they receive than they would have with standard backpack programs.

He and his wife, fellow Salvation Army Lieutenant Sharlena Cardenas, got the idea from another community they were stationed at, where it was called “Shop with a Cop.”

John and Sharlena were transferred from Eugene to The Dalles last year to run the Cascade Region sector of the organization.

The Salvation Army operates with a military format, Cardenas said, as they consider themselves a voluntary army. “We are an Army on the front lines and we’re fighting with love,” said a statement on the Salvation Army website.

John first joined the ranks of the Army after completing a six-month rehab program through them in 2009 that he said changed his life. “Someone invested in me to help me get on the right path, and so I am doing the same for others as well,” he said.

The organization offers a variety of programs at their center on Third Street in The Dalles, including several directed towards teens and young adults. On Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., they host a teen drop-in center as a safe place for teens to just hang out, “play board games and talk about life,” Cardenas said.

A similar program is for young adults transitioning into life after high school. “It’s always that stage where they kind of get left out,” he said. “[We go to] whatever local place to eat and really just talk about life and what’s going on.”

The Salvation Army offers services year-round, like kids’ summer camps at a site in Boring, Ore., a Thanksgiving dinner with St. Mary’s and CGCC, and food and gifts for families around Christmastime.

There are also several programs available specifically for women: “Yarnspiration” from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for women to bring a sack lunch and work on craft projects, “Home League” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for women to “learn, fellowship, serve and work together,” and “Grace Love and Devotion (GLAD)” for young mothers to gather in fellowship.

Many of the people Cardenas has interacted with don’t realize that the Salvation Army is also a Christian church, he said, because the Army focuses on social services and showing the power of God rather than just talking about it, he said.

“The Salvation Army is a place I call home, because it is truly Christianity in action. We reach out to all people without discrimination to share about the hope there is in Jesus and the possibility of transformation in their life,” he said.

The Salvation Army is officially stationed in 128 countries, Cardenas said.

For more information about Salvation Army programs or ways to volunteer, visit thedalles.salvationarmy.org, the Salvation Army center at 623 East Third Street, The Dalles, or call 541-296-6417.