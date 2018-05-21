Crosstalk: Will Trump plan lower drug costs?

President Donald Trump recently rolled out the American Patients First plan to address the high cost of pharmaceutical prescription medicines.

He has called out middlemen in the drug industry who rake in huge profits at the cost of consumers.

He has also vowed to stop “freeloading” by other countries with single payer, government-controlled health systems that pay less than half the prices of America, which subsidizes their costs.

“It’s unfair, it’s ridiculous, and it’s not going to happen any longer,” Trump said in a CNBC video.

The 44-page plan unveiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeks to pare back the ridiculously high prices for life-saving drugs.

Part of the problem is that current law forbids the federal government to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers on behalf of Medicare Part D enrollees “in order to promote competition.”

Medicare Part D is a voluntary insurance program for medicines that Congress created by passing legislation in 2003, which took effect in 2006.

Ever since Congress approved the program proposed by former President George W. Bush, Democrats have complained that it was a huge giveaway for the pharmaceutical industry because it did not allow Medicare to negotiate prices.

Former President Barack Obama vowed to change that practice but backed away from that pledge during negotiations over his health care reform bill, which was adopted in 2010.

Trumps says it is time, with Medicare Part D average per capita costs rising, to address the problem.

Costs in that program increased 2.4 percent between 2007 and 2013 and then 4.4 percent between 2013 and 2016, when new hepatitis C treatment became widely available. Costs are expected to increase by significant margins through 2026.

Several polls have found that Americans, by a wide majority, support allowing the government to negotiate prices on their behalf.

“We don’t bid properly and we’re going to start bidding,” said Trump.

He said eliminating middlemen, the Pharmaceutical Benefit Managers, is one way of reducing prices. PBMs contract with large insurance companies based on access to a large patient population, and even rebates for each prescription filled.

However, Trump says patient copays reflect the list prices of the manufacturer, not the negotiated price paid by PBMs on behalf of insurers.

“The middlemen became very, very rich. Right? Whoever those middlemen were — and a lot of people never even figured it out — they’re rich. They won’t be so rich anymore,” said Trump.

He also wants to eliminate tiers for drug benefits that have amounted to huge spikes in deductibles for specialty medications.

Trump says there can be no true competition when countries with government-run health systems cap prices, so companies boost prices for the U.S. because it is a free market country.

He ties America’s soaring prices for pharmaceuticals primarily to single-payer programs known as a “monopsony.”

The term refers to a model where one buyer leverages the size of the program, the volume of goods purchased and holds power as the entity with the funding and access to the market.

In single-payer countries, patients covered by “free” health care get prescription drugs at a reduced price due to controls or caps imposed by the monopsony. The pharmaceutical market is also government-controlled.

In the global market, drug manufacturers have the opportunity to reap profits.

A February report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 35 developed countries, noted: “Americans pay more than 70 percent of biopharmaceutical profits despite making up only 34 percent of the purchasing power.”

To add to this unfairness, Americans also foot the bill for development of new medicines that benefit single-payer countries.

The U.S. funds about 44 percent of global medical research and development. In addition, this country invests 75 percent of world medical venture capital. Single-payer countries gain big-time from this arrangement.

Trump rightfully believes the answer to the problem of rising costs in health care lies in the free market system if companies truly have to compete for customers.

The president’s plan is just what the doctor ordered. Expect it to face the usual opposition by Democrats, who find his success a bitter pill to swallow.

— RaeLynn Ricarte