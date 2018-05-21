For the Record for May 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 17, 2:40 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Fire engine struck a private vehicle in the area. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A lost property report was taken Thursday morning from the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive after a caller reported his son’s wallet was missing.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after a caller reported her dog was stolen from her vehicle while shopping at an area business. It was determined the dog was not stolen but was under the driver’s seat of the caller’s vehicle.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after state police dispatch reported a denial of a weapons purchase occurred last year. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A dog bite report was taken Thursday morning from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

Animal control responded to West 8th Street and Lillian Way Thursday morning on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.

A death report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 700 block of West 15th Street.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1300 block of East 13th Street after an abandoned stolen vehicle out of Bend was located.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street Thursday evening on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Thursday evening after state police dispatch advised that a denial of a weapons purchase had occurred at a business earlier in the day. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

A female driver was cited and released for speeding and driving while using a mobile device during a traffic stop Thursday morning in Dufur.

An identity theft report was taken Thursday morning from Orchard Road.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from Dufur after staff reported a vending machine was vandalized at the park.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening near Taylor Lake and is accused of harassment.

Regional Jail

Philip Pinto, 68, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for two counts of wildlife offenses.