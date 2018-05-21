State champions are crowned at 1A state meet

South Wasco County senior and multiple school-record holder Ana Popchock set a new state meet record, school record and personal record in the triple jump with a title-winning distance of 37-feet-4.75 inches to highlight final-day action at the 1A state championships Friday in Eugene.

Adding to that accomplishment, Popchock had a top time in the 100-meter hurdles after a personal-record 15.67 for second place, which she tacked on runner-up honors and a school-record 46.80 in Friday’s 300-meter hurdles.

In her final season, Popchock amassed 25 first-place outputs spanning seven events, including a perfect 8-0 record in the triple jump.

“I went in to state feeling like I had nothing lose. I wanted to have fun and do what I could to get personal records, so I am so excited about what I accomplished,” Popchock said in an earlier interview. “This season has definitely surpassed my expectations. I am pretty proud of how I’ve done this year. I found four events that I really love competing in and it is a great feeling to do so well in all of them.”

While Popchock is graduating in a few weeks, she is preparing herself for the college track and field lifestyle at Western Oregon University.

“I am just really excited to do this, because I have always wanted to push myself harder, get further and run faster,” Popchock said. “Doing well this year has re-enforced that college was a reachable goal. Now I know I have to start putting in even more work for success in college.”

Sherman’s Desiree Winslow participated in two events Friday, as she joined Mercedez Cardona, Savanna Orendorff and Jaelyn Justesen for a sixth-place time of 54.58 in the girls’ 4x100-meter relay.

Winslow also secured third place in the pole vault after she put up a height of 7-feet-10-inches, three inches shy of a personal-record.

“This season has taught me that no matter how hard I fail, if I keep sticking to my goals with good work ethic and passion for the sport, I will be given success for what I have worked so hard for,” Winslow said. “The biggest key is to never give up on yourself. On days I don’t want to practice because I’m tired, I have to push that much harder, because that will be all the difference in my improvements.”

Winslow totaled eight wins overall, two in the relays, and she had personal records in the 100 (13.13), 200 (28.13), 100-meter hurdles (18.18) and pole vault.

“My accomplishments this year gave me a different look at myself,” Winslow said. “Track is my passion, and this year showed me how great I can be, working as hard as I did in season and offseason. I’m going to keep giving my all, at all times of the year for track; and if I do that, then I will be exactly where I want to be within the district next year.”

Even without sophomore Asa Farrell, the Dufur boys’ relay still had plenty of talent.

The quartet of Tanner Masterson, Anthony Thomas, Abraham Kilby and Kortge staked claim to the 4x100-meter championship after combining for a season-best 45.25 seconds, inching past Hosanna Christian (45.65).

“I’m very proud of Cole. I had no doubts in my mind that he would come through for our relay and that he wouldn’t let any of us down,” Masterson said.

Before Farrell’s injury on May 5, the relay group had four 4x100 victories, along with a second and a fourth with a best of 45.64.

Farrell was also at the top of the individual sprint rankings.

“Asa as brought us practically all the way,” Masterson said. “He led our squad through pretty much every meet with the relay wins. We still give Asa a lot of credit, because of what he did, and we knew if we could do better without him on our team, then we could definitely win no matter what, because he was the speed on our team. We are also very excited about what we can do next year when we have him back.”

Kortge, Kilby, Masterson and Thomas also scored a season-best 3:43.06 to lock down sixth place in the 4x400-meter relay run.

Friedrick Stelzer placed sixth in the 1,500 meters (4:24.41), Kortge had a time of 17.25 to notch seventh place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdle finals, and Masterson added third in the 100-meter race (11.40) and was seventh in the 200 (23.50).

Previously a baseball player in his early career, Masterson made the jump to track and showed he belongs amongst the elite of the 1A field after 10 wins and 11 seconds this spring.

“This makes me want to work even harder than I have before, because knowing what I did this year was such a high mark, I have to surpass that same mark next year,” Masterson said.

Cove scored a girls’ team title with 74 points, finishing ahead of Adrian (52) and Hosanna (50).

SWC had 42 points for sixth place, and then Sherman (9), Dufur (5), Horizon Christian (4) and Condon-Wheeler (1) represented the Big Sky.

Pacific (74.5), North Clackamas Christian (53) and Cove (46) were the top-3 in the boys’ standings; and the group of Dufur (30), Horizon Christian (16), Arlington (9.5), Sherman (8) and Condon-Wheeler (1.5) rounded out the results.

For the Sherman boys’ team, the 4x400-meter relay team of Tyler Bledsoe, Jed Harrison, Jeremy Ballesteros and Makoa Whitaker captured a season-best 3:52.44 to secure 11th place.

In the javelin, Whitaker claimed fifth place with a toss of 144-2, as he was sandwiched between Arlington’s Wesley Goad (144-4, fourth place) and Arlington’s Thomas Evans (144-0).

Keenan Coles ended up with a seventh-place rally of 11.72 in the 100 and he soared to a 38-8 to take 10th place in the triple jump.

With a lot of new faces on the Sherman roster, Coles is looking ahead to a productive future for the Husky boys, especially with more than a handful of male athletes being underclassmen.

“I was amazed when Tyler, Jeremy, Jed and Makoa all stepped up and had that huge PR in the 4x400 at the district meet to take second and qualify for state,” Coles said. “With three of them being underclassmen, I can see them all being great athletes by the end of their high school careers.”