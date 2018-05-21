TD Game developers win big in competition

4-H students from The Dalles beat out middle school teams from across the state this month to take top awards in Game Design and Theme and Story at the 11th annual Oregon Game Project Challenge (OGPC) Main Event.

The event hosted 59 middle and high school teams.

Four local teams from The Dalles Middle School and one from Mosier Community School competed in the middle school division. Awards were presented to the highest scoring game in each judging category.

The Dork Side, consisting of TDMS students Theo Sandoz, Asher Young, Haley James, Zane Strassheim, Caleb Parsons and Martin Sanchez-Hernandez, won best Game Design award with their game “Glory, Our Free Fatherland.”

The Cyborg Coders, consisting of TDMS students Ian Field, Ian Casteneda, Colin Schecter, Evan Ortega, Nidhi Kairon and Keshav Kairon, won best Theme and Story award with their game “Jungle Adventure.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said Wasco 4-H coach Joel Riese. “They spent countless hours working on these games and their hard work paid off.”

OGPC is a competition that brings together teams of students and introduces or nurtures their interest in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Design, and Mathematics.) The OGPC competition season runs from November to April each year, concluding with the statewide competition in Monmouth. Both high school and middle school teams compete by presenting original computer games to nearly 30 judges and panelists.

Judging criteria is based on awarding points to teams for completing achievements that represent best practices in various areas.

This methodology is a feature common in today’s commercially produced videogames and is adopted by OGPC to emphasize cooperation over head-to-head competition. Teams scoring the highest points are honored with an award. Students also engaged with a professional industry panel in question and answer sessions.

For more information about OGPC, and see additional winners, visit www.ogpc.info.

The team thanked its sponsors: Google, OSU Extension, and the Oregon STEM Beyond Schools program.