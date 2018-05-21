TD track gets four top-7 finishes at state Conklin third in hurdles; Finn, Mullins grab 5th place

Justin Conklin, Emma Mullins and Paulina Finn each turned in top-5 finishes, and Mercy I’aulualo reached podium for her efforts in the shotput after picking up seventh place to highlight The Dalles High School at the OSAA 5A State Championships ending Saturday from Historic Hayward Field in Eugene.

In addition to those high marks, Samuel Alvarez placed 10th in the 3,000, Cameron Perez was 10th-best in the javelin, and the girls’ 4x400-meter relay team of Liz Tapia, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Mullins and Jenna Miller ran their second-fastest time of the season.

“This track season has been amazing,” Tapia said. “Our girls 4x4 team is so much better than last year, because we’ve gained a lot more experience, and have been able to develop a stronger drive to do better. They are all amazing runners and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Most of us are coming back next year, and we’re only going to continue to progress and dominate.”

In preparation for the spring campaign, Tapia said she put in extra work to make this track season her best, so that meant running six-days-a-week, eating healthy, staying hydrated, putting in hours of effort into workouts, and always supporting her teammates through the easy and tough days.

“I think with more hard work, time, training, and determination, we will be able to place in state, and get better to being better than most, and maybe someday, even the best,” Tapia said. “Nothing is impossible, and we’re so great when we work together and focus. It makes me happy to think about next year at districts for track. I know we’ll make it to state again, and we’ll be taking first place next time.”

On the first day, Finn, a senior, jumped 5-feet to secure fifth place in the high jump. She had no misses on her first two heights, so that placed Finn ahead of several competitors, who cleared the same height.

Alvarez ran a time of 9:04, a 10-second personal-record, for 10th place in the 3,000, two spots ahead of teammate Gabe Lira, who was just off his personal-record with a final mark of 9:26.40.

Tressa Wood notched 11th place in the girls’ 3,000 meters, as she posted a season-best 11:21.45.

Conklin was fourth in Friday’s 110-meter hurdle preliminaries after his 15.62.

In the 110-meter finals, Conklin had the best outcome of the Riverhawk qualifiers, as he placed third with a mark of 15.22, 1.13 seconds behind Hermiston’s Tyler Rohrman (14.09).

“Justin has had a really good season and shown consistent improvement,” coach Miller said. “This was a great way for him to end his junior year.”

Mullins Picked up fifth place after a personal-record 2:23.01 in a competitive 800-meter field that had a five-second spread from first-through-12th place.

“This season has been an amazing experience,” Mullins said. “I have learned that I am a stronger athlete than I ever thought I could be. Running the 800 really made that apparent to me. I couldn’t be happier with this season. I beat last year’s PR in the 800 and our 4x4 is the best I’ve ever been apart of.”

I’aulualo wound up shy of sinking her personal-best in the shotput, but put up a 36-8.5 to grab seventh place.

Perez, another senior, had a top toss of 153-6 to secure 10th place in the javelin and Alvarez tacked on 11th place in the 1,500 after his career-best 4:15.77

“Sam ran in a tough field of runners and had a lifetime best,” coach Miller said. “It was a great season for Sam and getting that state meet experience in two races, as a young runner, will make him that much tougher mentally and physically next year.”

In the girls’ 4x400-meter relay event, Mullins, Tapia, Hanna Ziegenhagen and Jenna Miller chalked up 11th place with their time of 4:17.54.

Conklin was unable to make the initial 6-0 high jump height on three chances and did not place, and Kendyl Kumm did not convert the 9-6.25 height to advance in the pole vault.

“I’m proud of all our kids that competed in Eugene this weekend,” coach Miller said. “Of the 12 kids we took to the state meet, just three are seniors. We will miss the contributions of Kendyl, Paulina and Cameron, who competed in the pole vault, high jump and javelin, respectively. Having the other nine kids returning next year with that state meet experience on their résumés will make our whole team that much tougher.”

The Sandy girls’ track group placed first in the standings with 86 points.

Marist (62), Summit (58), Hood River Valley (44), Crater (42), Ashland (41), Ridgeview (37) and Hermiston (35) made up the top-8, while Pendleton (14) was 15th and TD (6) ended up in a tie for 23rd place.

Summit won the girls’ championship with 156 points, ending up ahead of Bend (89), Hermiston (50), Mountain View (44), Marist (33) and Sandy (33).

Hood River Valley (28.5) secured eighth place, Pendleton (13) placed 14th and The Dalles (10) scored a tie for 16th place with Crater (10).

Still just a sophomore, Tapia set personal records in the 400 and 800 and contributed three wins for the 4x400 relay squad.

In The Dalles’ nine meets, Tapia 15 top-5 outputs and placed third or better in nine meets, including an individual win on April 18 and a personal-record 2:36.98 on May 2.

“This season has helped me realize that I can push past the limits I thought I had and go even further,” Tapia said. “It’s made me realize that I should always take constructive criticism, and use it to better my techniques, and myself. I’m very happy with how this season turned out. We’ve sent so many athletes to state, so it was an amazing experience.”

The Athletics East team is holding practices at 4 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday at Thompson Track, and at 4 p.m. Friday, at Sorosis Park.

Send an email to angela.dietz.hanson@gmail.com for more information.