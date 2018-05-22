Cherry fruit fly emerges in area

The first capture of the western cherry fruit fly occurred at the Oregon State University (OSU) Mid-Columbia Agricultural Research and Extension Center (MCAREC) station in Hood River May 20, one day later than the OSU model predicted, according to Ashley Thompson, Assistant Professor of Horticulture at OSU.

Orchardists in The Dalles are encouraged to apply control sprays in The Dalles and Mosier immediately, since WCFF emergence at these locations is typically seven days earlier than Hood River, Thompson noted in a press release.

“We continue to experience difficulties with weather stations in The Dalles and Mosier areas,” Thompson said. Traps in unmanaged trees in The Dallesport area will be monitored. First emergence tends to occur when cherries reach straw color. At this point they are receptive to control.

Western cherry fruit fly control:

Apply cover spray within seven days of emergence. Apply sprays and replace baits at seven day intervals. Re-apply sprays as soon as possible after significant rain.

More nformation can be found on the Extension Facebook page for Hood River and Wasco counties, @OSu PearAnd Cherry Extension, or on Twitter, @OSUPearCherry. Tjat

To obtain a free pesticide spray guide for this and other tree fruit pests, contact the OSU Wasco County Extension Office at 296-5494.