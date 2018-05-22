Crush nets second at West Linn

Riding high off a tournament victory two weeks ago in Newberg, The 10U Cherry City Crush moved their record to 11-4 overall following a 4-1 runner-up performance this past Sunday in a two-day softball tournament in West Linn.

The Crush swept two contests Saturday with lopsided wins over West Linn (15-5) and Gresham (11-1) to get one of the top bracket seeds. Against Gresham, Seufalemua, the Crush starting pitcher, allowed one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts to get the winning decision.

Sunday, the Crush dominated Yamhill by a 11-1 margin in quarterfinal action. With a berth into the semifinals, the Crush added a close 8-6 triumph versus the South Valley Storm for their finals berth against the Eugene Lightning, which turned out to be a 3-1 win by the Lightning.

Up next, the Crush heads out to Newberg for a tournament starting on Saturday, June 9.