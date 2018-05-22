Huskies lose BMC title game

The No. 6-ranked Sherman Huskies had their 12-game winning streak snapped after a 4-1 loss to Pilot Rock in the Blue Mountain Conference district championships Friday at Bob White Field in Pendleton.

Overall, Sherman totaled four hits off Rocket starter and Player of the Year, Levi Thieme, but stranded three runners, two on third base in the first and fourth innings of play.

Losing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Sherman answered for one run on two hits, with Bradley Moe leading the inning off with a single to right field.

Two outs later, Trey Homer slugged a run-scoring double to right centerfield to chase home Moe and ended up at third base representing the tying run.

Thieme recorded the final out on a grounder to shortstop to keep the Rockets ahead by one run.

No. 3 Pilot Rock (17-2 overall) tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, and then Thieme silenced Sherman in order in the sixth.

In the seventh frame, Brett Troutman singled to left to start a Husky rally, but Thieme retired the next three batters on a flyout, a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.

Jacob Justesen was 1 for 3 with a stolen base, Troutman added a hit in three at-bats, Moe went 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Homer picked up a double and an RBI in three appearances.

The 6-through-9 hitters in Sherman’s batting order went a combined 0 for 10 with five strikeouts.

“We played great defense, but couldn’t get the bats going when we had our opportunities,” Sherman head coach Joe Justesen said. “Although we lost, we are still in good shape for the playoffs.”

Thieme struck out eight and did not walk a batter in his 82-pitch, complete-game performance.

Jacob Justesen tossed five innings of four-hit ball with seven walks and six strikeouts for the loss.

Sherman (15-3) hosts No. 13 Lost River (20-7) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Moro.

The Raiders have won 12 of their last 13 games by a combined 138-38 margin, with the lone loss coming on May 15, a 14-12 loss to Umpqua Valley Christian.