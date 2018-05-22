New contractor takes advantage of tight market

Construction is nothing new to Tom Marick.

He’s been doing it for 20 years.

What is new is his qualification. Licensed, bonded, insured.

Why now?

He and his wife Tonya made a phone call three years ago and had a realization.

They needed a remodel to their kitchen and laundry room and were pressed for time.

They opted to contract the work out.

“We could not get anyone to help,” Tom said. “This was just ridiculous.”

However, it is a symptom of the up-cycle of construction and demand for housing in The Dalles, pushing contract work ever thinner in the community.

That got Tom and Tonya thinking. With his background in construction, they decided to go ahead and push forward with his contracting license in both Oregon and Washington.

“Bonded and insured,” Tom added, noting the rigor of getting properly certified to go into the business. They are officially doing business as Sheds 4 Less LLC. Tonya is focusing on the administrative side while Tom is working nails. Some of the projects they are willing to tackle include sheds, decks, bathrooms, kitchens, new doors, pole buildings and detached garages.



Tom aims to please.

“Maybe you’re taller so you want your counter height at 36 inches instead of 30. Maybe you want your cabinets set higher. That’s good.”

“I don’t like it when you explain to somebody what you want, and they look at you funny,” he said. “I want what I want and that’s what people should have. That’s what my customers will get.”

Tom is also flexible. “If it is just finishing the structural and letting the owners finish the taping and mud on the sheet rock, that’s ok. We don’t have to do it. Maybe, they want to do the painting. Great. They can paint it and save some money. I just want to help people.”



Tom also has contractors he works with who can do electrical and plumbing, for instance.

Tom and Tonya moved back to The Dalles 5 years ago after spending time in Florida, where they ran a retail air soft gun shop.

Tonya (Moore) Marick – Class of ’93 - said her grandparents ran the Coast To Coast Hardware store that currently houses The Chronicle office.

Tom is no stranger to work, having grown up on a cherry Orchard next to Sandoz Farm on Mill Creek Road. He also worked at the Martin Marietta aluminum plant in The Dalles.

Reach Tom at 541-769-0800 or at tom@sheds4lessllc.com. You can also find them on Facebook – check out some of their un-OSHA-approved posts – hilarious.