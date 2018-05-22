TDCC golfers storm back for match play win

Back-and-forth they went, as The Dalles Country Club and Goldendale, Wash. Golf Club went toe-to-toe over two days on May 8-9 to determine the winner of the inaugural Columbia Gorge Championship Cup.

TDCC trailed 10-2 through one day, but steadily chipped away at the Goldendale lead on their home course Sunday, as Carl Compton bogeyed a tough 18th hole to win the hole and notch one point for an all-square in TDCC’s come-from-behind 13-11 victory.

Each match was worth two points in the two-person net best-ball format, a Ryder Cup style match play tournament, with the winning team determined by cumulative total points.

With an advantage of knowing their home course, Goldendale tallied nine match wins, a loss and two ties.

On the final day, Goldendale held a big enough lead, where all they needed was one win and a tie for the victory and local bragging rights. With their backs against the wall, TDCC had to secure five wins in six matches just to pull even for a tie.

TDCC jumped out to an early lead in the first two matches and then the teams alternated the next three.

The final group of Vince Zanobelli and Compton were down after nine holes, but as the day wore on, TDCC scored a win in the first two matches to make it a 10-6 deficit.

The next three were hotly-contested with some clutch putts made by Tom Biddle and Tony Teuscher, which inched TDCC to within a 12-10 margin in the points standings, which insured that The Dalles would force a tie with a loss;however, halving the match would result in a win. With Zanobelli and Compton down three strokes with four holes to play, it appeared a win was too farfetched. But, nothing was going to stop this duo from showing their intestinal fortitude.

Zanobelli and Compton pulled out a win on 15 and 16, and both teams halved on the 17th hole.

On the par-4 18, Compton notched a five on his scorecard in The Dalles’ two-point triumph. “Great fun was had by all contestants and everyone is looking forward to the rematch next year,” TDCC golfer Ted Proctor said. “I just want to offer my thanks to the members of TDCC and GGC for their home-course hospitalities.”

