TDHS awards senior scholarships

The Dalles High School handed out a total of $288,000 in 113 individual scholarships to graduates last week at the annual Senior Scholarships Award Night.

The North Wasco County School District Scholarship Foundation gave out $143,000 of that funding and the remaining $145,000 was provided by private organizations.

Though the high school auditorium was somewhat stuffy from the day’s heat, the community still gathered to celebrate the 55 seniors receiving awards. Of those who received scholarships, 32 were awarded multiple scholarships.

Mollie Daggett and Lindsey Miles each received five scholarships and Monica De Leon won eight awards that evening, including Outstanding Senior Girl. Bill Burns was awarded Outstanding Senior Boy.

Alisha Shull-Seward was the first to win both the Rotary Service Above Self and the Rotary Griffith Family Business scholarships from The Dalles Rotary Club, totaling $6,000. AmeriTitle Inc. surprised Jessika Nanez with an oversized check for $2,000 and Aileen Luna Lopez was awarded a Surprise Scholarship.

Following is a complete list of 2018 scholarships and recipients:

TDHS Alumni Fund: Manuel Barragan, Laylah Bzezi, Jose Gonzalez, Shivani Patel and Alexandrea Seematter.

Kiwanis: Clyde Beard, Art Muller and Sara Dominguez.

Bill Martin Memorial: Kristos Kiser and Paulina Finn.

Sheila Burke Memorial: Miguel Ramirez.

Cascade Eye Center: Jessika Nanez, Emily Nolasco.

Roy Darnielle Memorial: Jodi Thomasian.

D21EA Certified Members Award: Kathryn Bradford and Audrey Smutz.



Dry Hollow School PTA: Kendyl Kumm.

First Generation: Monica De Leon, Aileen Luna-Lopez and Maria Rodriguez.

Educational Support Professionals: Glenn Breckterfield.

(NWESP): Lisa Schatz, Emma Weir and Maya Hernandez.

Lloyd Heckman Memorial: Jared Leibowitz, Celeste Richardson and Carey Stone.

Lenora Hunter Memorial: Glenn Breckterfield (renewable for four years).

Hyde Family Scholarship: Lauren Jubitz.

Lester T. Jensen Memorial: Haley Jones, Lois Kimsey.

Chapter EJ, PEO: Natalie Schechtel.

Luvina L. Lash-Robinson Memorial: Jordan Dexter.

Richard Lewis Memorial: Javi Francisco Hernandez.

Bob & Mary May Memorial: Mollie Daggett and Michael Parrish.

The Dalles Lions Club: Monica De Leon, Spencer Honald and Lauren Jubitz.

Steve Martin Memorial: Monica De Leon (Renewable for four years).

Ancil Payne/Paul McCulloch Memorial: Lizzett Piza (Renewable for four years).

MCMC Board of Directors Future Health Professional: Monica De Leon (Renewable for four years).

Mosier Grange #234: Glenn Breckterfield.

Kevin Mullen Memorial: Spencer Honald, Samantha Stanley.

Passion: Michael Middleton.

Chapter BF, P.E.O. Sisterhood: Lindsey Miles.

John V. Peterson Memorial: Felix Brantner, Eduardo Salgado.

Annette E. Pugh Memorial (Renewable up to four years): Aylin Bustemante, Nicole Hernandez, Kendyl Kumm, Aileen Luna-Lopez and Natalie Schechtel.

Renaissance: Monica De Leon.

Randy Rood Memorial: (renewable up to five years): Michael Parrish, Lizzett Piza, Gabriela Quintana, Alexis Phillips, Lindsey Miles, Aileen Luna-Lopez, Jordan Dexter, Christina Brock and Araceli Ocampo Alvarez.

Rotary Service Above Self: Alisha Shull-Seward.

Rotary Griffith Family Business: Alisha Shull-Seward.

Schanno Family Memoria: Kendyl Kumm and Emma Weir.

Wasco Lodge Masonic: Paulina Finn.

Ed Sharp Aviation: Lauren Jubitz.

The Dalles Girl’s Softball Assoc.: Natalie Schechtel and Terra Schechtel.

St. Mary’s Academy Scholarship: Nicole Hernandez.

Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial: Alexis Phillips.

TDHS First Generation Student: Christina Brock, Gabriela Quintana and Jennifer Salinas.

Gerald Smith Memorial: Araceli Ocampo.

Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial: Grace McLoughlin, Maria Rodriguez and Emily Nolasco.

Mid-Columbia Vision Center/James D. Minnick Memorial: Eduardo Salgado.

Vogt Family Memorial: Lisa Schatz (Renewable for four years).

Wayne von Borstel: Monica De Leon, Paulina Finn, Spencer Honald, Maria Keilman, Lindsey Miles, Jessika Nanez and Emma Weir.

Edward Ward, Jr. Memorial: Quinn Strassheim.

Wilma Roberts Memorial: Lindsey Miles.

Colonel Wright School PTO: Mollie Daggett.

Jeffrey Staver Memorial: Mollie Daggett.

Murray/Stone Memorial: Glenn Breckterfield.

Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial: Monica De Leon.

Mills Family Trust Memorial: Terra Schechtel, Quinn Strassheim, Alexia Tapia.

Keith Tucker Memorial: Glenn Breckterfield, Jordan Dexter and Paulina Finn.

Ed Urness Memorial: Jose Gonzalez.

Jean Thomas PEO Memorial: Aylin Bustemante and Lindsey Miles.

Outstanding Senior Girl of the Year: Monica De Leon.

Outstanding Senior Boy of the Year: William (Bill) Burns.

Outstanding Drama Award: Felix Brantner, Portia Bryan, Mollie Daggett, Yamilet Muratalla, Emily Proffitt and Miguel Ramirez.

Surprise Scholarship: Aileen Luna Lopez.

Private Party Scholarship: Lindsey Miles.