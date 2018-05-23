Letter to the Editor: Arbitrary code

To the editor:

There has been an issue lately on social media about the dress code for our schools. Some people say that kids are arbitrarily singled out for "violations" based on their body type or popularity. In other words, a "well endowed" girl will be "violated" for her clothing while another girl (maybe a popular, cheerleader type) will not be for wearing the same type of shirt. Or an "unpopular" boy will be singled out for wearing 'flip flops' while the football player won't.

I would like to know who decides what violates the "dress code," who enforces it and what appeals are available to a child who thinks they've be wrongly "violated."

Jackie Deckard

The Dalles