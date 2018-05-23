Letter to the Editor: Thank you!

To the editor:

Thanks! I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of my supporters who helped me achieve a decisive victory in the recent race for Wasco County Commissioner, Position 3. I also want to thank my opponent, Rod Runyon, for his years of service and to wish him well in his future endeavors. I applaud both campaigns for running positive messages that focused solely on our strengths as candidates. I am looking forward to serving Wasco County and be assured that I will do so with an infectious enthusiasm!

Kathy Schwartz

The Dalles