Letter to the Editor: Thank you!

To the editor:
Thanks! I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of my supporters who helped me achieve a decisive victory in the recent race for Wasco County Commissioner, Position 3. I also want to thank my opponent, Rod Runyon, for his years of service and to wish him well in his future endeavors. I applaud both campaigns for running positive messages that focused solely on our strengths as candidates. I am looking forward to serving Wasco County and be assured that I will do so with an infectious enthusiasm!
Kathy Schwartz
The Dalles
