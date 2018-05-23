For the Record for May 24, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 24, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

May 19, 6:47 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Biggs-Rufus Highway eastbound, milepost 8. Driver swerved to miss a rock in the road and lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle had to be towed and the crashed was logged.

May 19, 2:30 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 88. Driver fell asleep and struck the center barrier blowing a front tire. The driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 20, 5:00 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of West 8th Street on a report of a grass fire preceded by a large explosion sound. A field was found on fire near a substation. The fire was extinguished.

May 20, 6:49 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of West 8th Street on a report of railroad ties on fire. An old planter box was located and on fire upon arrival. The fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire was due to the smoldering fire in the area earlier.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Friday, eight on Saturday, eight on Sunday and seven on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jon Delonne Strickland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 400 block of Court Street on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

Dustin Michael Randall, 33, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of West 4th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday morning from the 1400 block of East 13th Place.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1000 block of West 6th Street.

A drug report was taken Monday evening from the 3600 block of West 6th Street.

An agency assist report was taken Monday evening from West 10th and Jordan streets after assisting the sheriff’s office with a warrant arrest.

Evelyn Ann Ancheta, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Nathan Tyler Polzel, 38, Cascade Locks, was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday morning from the 600 block of East 3rd Street after staff reported two dumpsters were damaged.

Police contacted a wanted subject Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Suspect was having medical issues and at the request of his probation officer he was to be cited and released for probation violation and taken to the hospital for care. A report was taken.

Steven Joseph Sprague, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 400 block of Washington Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

James Wesley Bayes, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Police responded to a residence in The Dalles after a caller reported a subject was attempting suicide. Subject was contacted and taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

Police responded to East 13th Place and Harris Street Saturday afternoon after a caller reported her son was attacked by a dog in the area. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 900 block of Myrtle Street Saturday evening after a caller reported observing a vehicle dump a puppy in the area and leave it behind. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Albert Chico Cervantes, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near East 12th and G streets and is accused of second-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Natalie A. Strizich, 40, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Monroe streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

John Warren Johnson, 65, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Sunday evening from Old Dufur and Morton streets. The vehicle was impounded.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 2100 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his freezer truck was broken into.

Bobby Dewayne Main, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Gary David Deckard, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 800 block of Union Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Wasco County

Alejandro Moreno, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street on local warrants for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment and first-degree failure to appear.

An informational report was taken Monday morning from the 4500 block of Highway 30 after a victim reported he had come home and the gate to his property was open. His garage door and a vehicle door were also found open. The incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to the courthouse Monday afternoon on a report of a disruptive female. Contact was made with the subject who was yelling and screaming following a judge’s decision. It was determined the subject had also broken a door on the property. She was cited and released for second-degree criminal mischief. A report was taken.

Job Lamont Brown, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening near West 10th and Jordan streets on a local warrant for three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Georgia Genevieve Goudy, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening near West 11th and Trevitt streets on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday morning from the 3300 block of Threemile Road. The vehicle was impounded.

A sex crimes report was taken Friday afternoon in The Dalles.

Marilyn Bonnae Wood, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in the 5700 block of Sevenmile Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A female driver was cited and released for driving while suspended during a traffic stop Sunday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 76.

Oregon State Police

An agency assist report was taken Friday morning after state police initiated a high risk traffic stop with a reported stolen vehicle out of Sherman County. Two subjects were taken out of the vehicle at gun point and detained. It was determined after interviewing both subjects they had taken the vehicle from the owner as he was attempting to steal from a service station. The owner of the vehicle did not wish to pursue charges. The driver of the vehicle was cited and released for no operator’s license.

James Gregory Hamby, 54, Portland, was arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 northbound, milepost 10 on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Eugene R. Carrillo, 52, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in Wasco and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft by possessing stolen property.

Gilliam County

Abel Perez Morales, 23, Mesa, Wash., was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 126 on two out of state warrants.

Aarin William Wynn, 54, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Arlington and is accused of third-degree theft and two counts of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Juan Alvarez Diaz, 46, Portland, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for three counts of wildlife offenses.

Conor Berard Williams, 38, Madras, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jacob Warren Shuttle, 31, Thompson Falls, Montana, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree failure to appear.

Kenda Ray Dunn, 35, Dufur, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

George Claude Everts, 50, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jesse Pual Kuhn, 38, Portland, was jailed Saturday on a Gilliam County court commitment for probation violation.