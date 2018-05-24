Couple stiffed with fake $100

Clayton Carter and his wife made a few hundred bucks at a garage sale the other day, but they then learned that a $100 bill a woman used to buy a $5 item was a fake.

It happened on May 11, when a nicely dressed woman handed Carter’s wife a $100 bill to buy a box of glasses after she asked her if she could make change for a $100. She had the bill folded into four and was holding it with her lips as she asked if she would take the money, Carter said.

The garage sale was on a Friday and when the Carters sat down to count their earnings, they found the $100 bill, which has the words “Only Motion Picture Purposes” printed on it to the right of Benjamin Franklin’s face. On a real bill, the words “The United States of America” are printed in that spot.

The word “copy” appears twice on the bill, in the top left and bottom right corners. Otherwise, its appearance is very realistic. Carter said the bill felt different though, “like paper and not rag.” Paper currency is made of 25 percent linen and 75

percent cotton, according to the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The woman’s deception took their earnings from $350 down to $250.

Carter took the bill to The Dalles Police Department, where he learned the crime committed is called theft by deception. The officer took the bill and told Carter, “I’ve got five of these now.”

Carter said he was told by the officer that thieves usually target convenience stores, since smaller businesses may not check bills as closely, and he’s also seen a few from garage sales.

Carter said, “The advice is not to take $50s or $100s, but you know when you do have a genuine one, it’s quite different; the weight of it is quite different.”

He said if the person passing the bill had been a “bum, all raggedy and handed me this, I would’ve checked that out in a minute.” But this was a nicely dressed woman, in her late 20s or early 30s.

He said, “How can people do that? My wife was really upset by being suckered.”

He reassured his wife he would’ve done the same thing.

“You have people in this world that don’t have a purpose, and she’s one of those,” Carter said of the thief.

“Yes, I’m mad, but there’s no way to find her,” he said.