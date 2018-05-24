Fire guts home on E. 16th Court

A home in a cul de sac at East 16th Court and Nevada Street was a total loss to fire Wednesday evening, and the lone occupant escaped to safety.

A neighboring house, which was vacant, suffered damage as well and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof and ceiling to vent it, said Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Division Chief Rob Torrey.

The fire was called in at 6:24 p.m., and fire crews cleared before 11, he said. Some 20-25 fire personnel from area agencies responded, he said.

“The renter was home at the time,” Torrey said. “She had been doing some cooking in the kitchen and had, I believe, gone to change laundry loads in the garage and when she came back she had an active fire going, so I believe it started in the kitchen.”

He said it was the third kitchen fire this year, and the second involving cooking oil. The renter’s daughter, Jessi Elkington, said her mother, Moon Elkington, has renter’s insurance, and that friends were planning to set up a GoFundMe account to help her with expenses.

Dallesport Volunteer Fire Department responded, and Dufur Ambulance and Mosier Volunteer Fire Department staffed the MCFR station for subsequent calls.

Power lines behind the house burned through and came down, and Northern Wasco County PUD had to cut power to a number of homes to render the area safe for firefighter access, Torrey said.

The PUD was later able to do a smaller shutdown to the two affected homes and restored power to everybody else, he said.