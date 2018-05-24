Fire guts TD home Wednesday night

A house fire on E. 16th Street in The Dalles broke out Wednesday evening, May 23, at around 6:15 p.m., destroying the home and partially lighting the house next door, 1701 E. 16th Street, on fire. Three fire engines responded within minutes, but it was too late for the fully-engulfed home and they concentrated on keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring residences.
See Facebook post by Tom Peterson of the Chronicle, more in Friday's TDC
