Jumpstart track meet brings local kids together

As the years fly by, the number of participants taking part in the Jumpstart Elementary School Track and Field Meet has grown considerably, especially from last year’s 65 to nearly 80 this past Wednesday at Sid White Field in The Dalles.

Boys and girls from kindergarten-through-fifth grade participated in the 100-, 200-, 400- and 800-meter runs, along with field events, such as the long jump.

In addition, kids had a tutorial session on the triple jump, javelin, hurdles and high jump at the 17th annual event.



“There are enough races and field events to give every young participant a potential ribbon and a thrill,” said coach Tom Conklin. “When kids are finishing their run, the spectators are lined up along the inside field, cheering each runner to finish strong. That makes it really great.”

Parents and spectators were able to catch their first glimpse of what could be a love for the sport and athletics in general, but the key for Conklin is to keep the local kids active.

Indeed, that is the reason why Conklin and fellow physical education instructors Samantha Tenneson and J.R. Runyon come through for a great cause.

That trio’s tutorial and preparation process transpires behind the scenes, as they teach track and field to the more than 1,100 District 21 girls and boys during spring sessions.



Area athletes do not start competing in track until they are in middle school, so this event is just a teaser for the youngsters, as they try to find their niche in a normal track meet experience.

Numerous parents attended and helped facilitate with the schedule of events, keeping the kids hydrated and offering words of encouragement, as the kids participated on a warm, May afternoon.

PTO members from Colonel Wright and Dry Hollow provided place and participation ribbons to the athletes, with the top-5 in each event earning ribbon awards.

These track and cross country meets are sponsored each year by the Jumpstart Summer Basketball Camp, which is a fundraiser for a variety of organizations, such as Dufur Schools, Home at Last, Salvation Army, and the Fall Elementary Jumpstart cross country races at Sorosis Park.

For more information on the upcoming hoops camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25-29 at Dufur School, parents can text or email program coordinator Brian Stevens at 541-340-0007 or through email at jumpstartdufur@gmail.com.

Bus service is offered from The Dalles and kids from all over the area are encouraged to sign up for the program, which costs $90 per athlete.