Memorial Day events planned

Memorial Day observances are planned in The Dalles and Wasco on Monday, May 28, and each community is marking the annual event in a different way:

The Dalles

Several veterans’ organizations have partnered for a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. in front of the warrior monument at Kelly Viewpoint in The Dalles.

The keynote speech will be given by Daniel Brophy, a Marine officer disabled in the Vietnam War who now works with homeless veterans and those in recovery from addictions.

Brophy is the chaplain for The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries. He urges area residents to take time Monday to pay respects to America’s war dead, which is the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

“This day is about remembering the sacrifices made by the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, those who laid their lives on the line to establish a country not ruled by oppressive overlords,” he said. “It is also about paying our respects to the nearly three million men and women who have died in America’s wars to preserve the sacred rights given to us in the U.S. Constitution, ratified 12 years after the Declaration was signed.

“As a retired Marine, you never back down about honoring those who have and are serving. There is a saying, ‘For those who have fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.’ We can, from the bottom of our hearts, thank all who know that taste. That is what Memorial Day is all about.”

American Legion Post 19 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2471, and their respective auxiliaries, have joined with the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee to plan the program for Monday’s event.

Highlights include Eva Summers from the legion explaining the symbolic setting on a “POW/MIA” table.

The missing man table is set up at official military functions to remember and honor those who never came home.

Monday’s service also includes laying floral wreaths in front of the Veterans Memorial to represent the fallen in all of America’s wars.

Boy Scout Troop 395 will post the national and state colors to start the ceremony and end it with taps.

Michael Knopf, outpost leader for Point Man, will provide the benediction.

Wasco

Hundreds traditionally turn out for Wasco’s Memorial Day ceremony, which features a flyover by military jets and a full slate of activities for all ages.

The morning begins with a country breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the fire station on Old Highway 97. The meal is a fundraiser for ABC Huskies Day Care.

The breakfast is also offered on Sunday at the same time. From 4 to 6 p.m. May 27, there will be a Family Fun Night that features hot dogs and nachos and games, including “Pie in the face.”

On Memorial Day, there will be a plant sale by Dandy Valley Nursery and a classic car show all day at the Railroad Depot Park. At 10 a.m., Pastor Bob Reasoner from Moro Community Presbyterian Church will give a tribute to veterans at the depot and there will be special music.

The flyover occurs about 10:30 a.m.

Grand Marshal Nell Melzer will lead the parade through downtown Wasco at 11:30 a.m. and then lunch will be served at the depot by Paradise Rose Chuck Wagon.

A pastry auction takes place at the depot immediately after the parade.

Author Jane Kirkpatrick will be at city hall across from the depot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and perform a reading from her work at 1 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided all day by Tyson Huckens.

The city’s tractor, wagon and train will offer people rides between events throughout the day.

For more information visit Wascooregon.com.