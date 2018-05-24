For the Record for May 25, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday May 25, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 22, 7:05 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, East 2nd and Madison streets. A report was taken.

May 22, 4:51 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Webber streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A second-degree burglary report was taken Tuesday morning from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after staff reported the school was broken into overnight.

Sergei Alekseevich Berezin, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Verdant Street and is accused of harassment.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday morning from the 500 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported the back window to his canopy was broken.

Ashley Rose Lewis, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the In-Lieu site and is accused of harassment, interference with making a police report, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported observing a male suspect on the roof of the complex jumping on the air conditioning units. Suspect fled prior to arrival. A report was taken.

Officer responded to the 2400 block of East 12th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported she found a dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 2100 block of West 6th Street and is accused of violation of a release agreement and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from Mosier after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his lawn.

Devon Scott Woltring, 25, Estacada, was arrested Tuesday evening in Maupin on a warrant for parole violation.

Regional Jail

Colton Hans Warner, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

Parole & Probation

David Jaafe Wentworth, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of West 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.