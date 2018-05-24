Walk-off double lifts Sherman to victory

MORO – Jacob Justesen drove in the game-winning run and Brett Troutman kept his team close with another clutch pitching performance, but Cal Homer had the big hit to start the eventual game-winning rally.

With the game tied 3-all in the bottom of the seventh inning, Homer singled to right, Diego Valdez bunted pinch-runner Patrick Ramos to second and Justesen roped an opposite field, walk-off, RBI double to right centerfield to score Ramos for Sherman/Condon/Arlington’s 4-3 state playoff victory over Lost River Wednesday in a 2A/1A state baseball matchup from Moro.

“We know we have so many players here that can get the job done,” Sherman coach Joe Justesen said. “That’s what it takes. It takes not panicking and not letting the situation get too big for them. These kids are battle-tested. We have players from different schools that have enjoyed a lot of sports success. They understand the pressure and how to deal with it. We show a lot of emotion, but when it comes down to it, we take a deep breath, relax and just try to seize that moment. We did that today. It was fun, and I am glad we had several guys step up.”

Before Jacob Justesen’s heroics, the No. 13-ranked Raiders rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game up at 3-apiece with the lead run at second base and No. 7 hitter Colton Wright at the plate.

Troutman fell behind 1-0, but on the next pitch, he induced a groundball to Valdez at shortstop for the final out.

Troutman allowed three earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks for the winning decision.

“They tied it up 3-3, so my mind was focusing on not letting the runner on second score,” Troutman said. “I just trusted my teammates. They had two outs and a runner at second and they made key plays for me. I just threw strikes, let them hit the ball and trusted that my teammates would make the plays.”

Offensively, Sherman totaled nine hits as Bradley Moe went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI; Trey Homer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Jacob Justesen finished 2 for 4 with a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI.

Troutman added a hit and a run scored, Martin walked and scored a run and Jacob Shandy singled in his three-bats.

In the first frame, Moe drove in Justesen with an RBI double to left field to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Still ahead by one run in the third, Treve Martin reached on a two-out walk and Troutman singled to right, setting things up for Trey Homer.

The senior first baseman rifled a deep shot to centerfield for a two-run double scoring Martin and Troutman to give the Huskies a 3-0 cushion.

Over the next 2 1/3 innings, Troutman retired seven Raider batters in a row, until Lost River (20-8 overall) staged its three-run comeback on two doubles and two singles.

Of the 21 outs recorded by Troutman, eight were on groundouts, three on strikeouts, five on infield popups and five outfield flyouts in his 88-pitch effort.

“Brett pitches lights-out every game,” Jacob Justesen said. “There has not been a game where we have gone in thinking we were going to lose when Brett’s pitching. We always think we are going to win, because he’s so clutch.”

Jacob Justesen, Martin, Homer, Moe and Troutman are the five senior leaders on this Husky team that won 12 games in a row at one point in the season.

Sherman (16-3) has also dealt with three canceled games, and on three occasions, had a week between games.

With the added rest, Troutman said it could be a benefit with the team being fresh for the final stretch, but that it also hurts because of a lack of continuity.

In the postseason, however, games are played every three to four-days, so teams can stay sharp.

Troutman wants that sharp team to keep playing well, because he is not ready to end his final campaign.

“All five seniors have been in a ton of baseball games,” Troutman said. “We have played together since little league, whether it is hitting the ball, playing defense and pitching. We have played a lot of baseball games. We all know exactly what everybody can do, and we trust that anyone can come through when the game is on the line.”

After a disappointing finish to the basketball season, Justesen said the team has been focused on winning and playing baseball well.

With a rematch set for Friday against Blue Mountain Conference Player of the Year, Levi Thieme, and the No. 3-ranked Pilot Rock Rockets, the Huskies will need all cylinders flowing to get a chance at a championship.

The Rockets have an 18-2 record and have 13 games in a row since a 2-1 loss at home against Elgin.

“It is the most fun time of the year. It’s the postseason and it is its own season in itself,” Justesen said. “We have to be mentally-prepared and ready for every second of every game. One mishap out there and you give up a run and its game over. It’s tough, but it’s really fun and I really enjoy it.”

Last time, the Huskies played at Pilot Rock, on May 18, for the district championship, Thieme allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter in his 82-pitch, complete-game gem.

Sherman had early scoring opportunities, but stranded three runners, two on third base, in the first and fourth innings, and the 6-through-9 hitters in the batting order went a combined 0 for 10 with five strikeouts.

“It always seems that whenever we have a big game, we run into some Player of the Year or Pitcher of the Year. Last year, it was Kolbe Bales, this year, it is Thieme,” coach Justesen said. “They are very good pitchers. We have seen a lot of that stuff and been through it now. We just got to make the plays that are given to us and have good approaches at the plate and not swing for the fences every time. If we can do that, we will be fine. We can do it. It will take every player on this team to execute, so we will go out there and see what we can do.”

Action Friday in Pilot Rock begins at 3 p.m.