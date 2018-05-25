Changing Times

Bob Walcott, site leader for Hood River Painting, tests color on the wall of the old Tum A Lum Lumber building in the 800 block of E. Second Street, downtown The Dalles.

The building will soon house The Dalles Chronicle, which has been conferring with Jake Grossmiller, a representative from The Dalles Mural Society about how to get a new mural in place. Grossmiller said both parties were in agreement that the old mural had not been painted on the right surface to preserve the original artwork.

The Chronicle has agreed to reserve space for a new mural. Grossmiller said the cost of a replacement will be more than $10,000 and people wanting to contribute may call the mural society at 541-296-6713. He said new members are also needed to help the society with preservation work.