History forum June 2

The annual meeting of Original Wasco County Courthouse Preservation, Inc. is Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m., at the original courthouse, the 1859 building at 410 W. 2nd Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce in The Dalles.
The topic of the program is “Columbia Hills State Park: Petroglyphs, Ranching, History” and will be presented by Lee Walker.
Walker is an experienced trail guide at the Washington park, located just upriver from The Dalles Dam.
He will take the audience on a virtual walk out to “She Who Watches,” past a large array of pictographs and petroglyphs — some in place, others rescued and removed to the park.
Jim Day will present additional photos and a video of the park and the historic buildings of the Crawford Ranch. He is a technician at The Dalles Dam, with a background in history and interpretation of biology. Some of his visuals were taken by a drone flying above the ranch at the height of wildflower season.
Also available at the presentation is a new brochure featuring maps of Crawford Ranch and the trail system under development around the ranch, plus a brief history and introduction to the wildflowers that draw many visitors to the park each spring. The brochure was made possible by Nature Friends Northwest.
