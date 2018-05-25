Hourglass speech marks time

Philip Dunagan of Mosier finishes high school this week — he is homeschooled — and looks forward to a future that includes motivational speaking and “meeting extreme needs” around the world.

His plan to inspire others with words seems to have great potential given that Dunagan, 17, recently wrote a speech that won first place in a state competition and second place at the national level, netting him $19,275 in scholarships.

In addition, Dunagan is presenting his winning speech at the Memorial Day ceremony in Hood River. That observance takes place at 11 a.m. in Idlewild Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road.

The “Voice of Democracy” contest was sponsored earlier this year by the Veterans of Foreign Wars through Post 2471 and Auxiliary in The Dalles. Philip decided to enter because his older brothers, Patrick, a Marine, and Josh, had already won in prior years so he felt it should be a family tradition.

“Mom and I brainstormed for awhile and I decided to use an hourglass theme,” he said. “I thought, ‘What if soil could talk?’ It’s a cool idea.”

His essay, in the category, “America’s History — Our Hope for the Future,” begins with: “Imagine if sand could speak,” a reference to a simple mason jar filled with sand and rocks from June 6, 1944.

On D-Day, the Allied forces mounted a major offensive, landing more than 160,000 troops along a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified French coastline to fight Nazi Germany. More than 5,000 ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the invasion, and, by the end of the day, the allies had a foothold in Continental Europe. More than 9,000 Allied soldiers were killed or wounded, and 100,00 soldiers began the slow, hard slog across the country, defeating Adolf Hitler’s troops.



“Prominently displayed in my family’s home, this unassuming jar of rubble has a tale to tell. It whispers the story for 34,250 Americans who fought on Omaha Beach in Normandy during WWII, and especially honors the courage of one humble soldier, my grandpa, whose grit and determination at that vital moment inspired me to press on and to preserve,” wrote Dunagan.

He then quotes these words by philosopher Socrates: “Our lives are but specks of dust falling through the fingers of time. Like sands of the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.”

He asks: “What if American’s history was captured in each location and moment — like the grains in a giant hourglass, commemorated through time — to give us all hope for the future? And what if that sand could speak?”

Those sands, he said, would record the prayers and thanksgiving of the Mayflower passengers at Plymouth Rock. Dust from the earth would memoralize the hardships suffered by George Washington’s troops in the frigid cold of Valley Forge.

“At the grassy fields of Gettysburg, the earth would echo with the sound of musket and cannon and the pain of a divided land,” he wrote.

“Our land would speak of victories and hardships, and both would give us hope.”

Dunagan noted other times of great achievement in the hourglass of history, including pioneers braving many dangers to settle the west. And then there was the moon landing where Neil Armstong took a “giant leap for mankind” and planted the flag of the United States on lunar soil.

“America’s history gives us hope, but it is the duty of today’s generation to act on that hope. It is our responsibility to protect the ideals of those who have gone before us,” wrote Dunagan.

“We need to reach down and grab a handful of soil – squeeze it in our hands – and feel it in our fingers. This is our land, our country and our future.

“Right now, we are in the neck of the hourglass. Each decision is a tiny granule, slipping through time.

“What will be our legacy? What will the sand say about us?”

There were 14 district winners and Dunagan was sponsored by the local post. He then advanced to the state level and emerged as Oregon’s representative at the national finals.

The speeches were judged on originality, content and presentation. Dunagan walked away with top scores in all three.

“Philip is an outstanding young man with a bright future,” said Rick Higgins, senior vice commander of the state VFW.

He received a note of praise from Pam Taylor, scholarship chair of the Oregon State Elks Association, for his appearance in Seaside on April 28: “His presentation was received with a standing ovation. It was an honor to have him address our membership. Best of luck to him.”

Dunagan was also commended by John Buckley of the Hood River Elks Association: “Philip is an excellent student and has a lot going for his future. He can speak in front of any audience and capture their attention. I am very proud of Philip and wish him well with his future. He has a lot to offer to the community and our country. He is a real asset and inspiration to all young people. He will represent all of us in a very positive direction with his education and we can all be proud of him.”

As the state winner, Dunagan is attending the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge’s Spirit of American Youth Leadership Program June 14 to 17 in Philadelphia, Penn.

The mission of that conference is to educate people on the heritage and values of this nation and to encourage students to become informed, responsible and active citizens.

Dunagan received three scholarships from the VFW for his speech; one for $75 from Post 2471; $3,200 from the state level; and $16,000 from the national contest.

The Elks has also given him scholarships totaling $8,800. He gave his speech at the fraternal organization’s state convention, but that presentation was not tied to the scholarships.

The scholarships were timely, said Dunagan, given that he will begin his college education at Liberty University in Virginia this fall. His career plan is to focus on mechanical engineering and aeronautics.

Tentatively, following graduation he plans to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces, but has not yet picked the branch.

He has volunteered over 1,000 hours in local and global community service, including work for an African orphanage.