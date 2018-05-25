Looking Back on May 27, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Skateboard enthusiasts frustrated by a lack of progress toward building a new skatepark were encouraged to keep at it by the Northern Wasco County Park and Recreation District board.

Earlier fears of not being able to find the staff to teach the new microelectronics program at the college have fizzled under a respectable turnout of job applicants.

BIGGS — The culmination of years of effort was celebrated yesterday with the ‘Grand Opening’ of the Biggs sewer system.

Greg Walden plans to keep on keeping on. After all, why tinker with a well-oiled election steamroller that flattened three opponents in the May 19 Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District? “We’ll keep running the same kind of campaign,” said Walden.

NEW DELHI, India — Lawmaker after lawmaker rose in parliament today to challenge the Indian government’s nuclear policy, with one opposition politician saying five nuclear explosions were nothing to celebrate in a country that couldn’t meet its citizens’ basic needs.

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that seeks to run public schools for profit plans to double its business this fall to 48 schools in 25 cities, according to published reports.

The people at Oregon Pride are promoting history and legend along with their high-quality beef jerky.

40 years ago – 1978

The disappearing bench is back in the Halls of The Dalles High School. A marble bench, donated by the class of 1968 was installed again in the front hall of DHS this week. Another marble bench, donated by the class of 1948, disappeared several years ago.

Queen of the 1978 Lyle Pioneer Days is Tammy Elrige, who was crowned at ceremonies Friday night at Lyle High School.

Editor: In regard to the recent question in the Chronicle about a control ordinance for cats and exotic animals, I would like to suggest that we first see that the dog leash law is enforced, which is certainly not the case now. I have complained more than once to the control officer about dogs running loose, but to no avail.

WASHINGTON — Government clerks and inspectors, in their cubicles, ponder the conduct of the rest of us and decide when our actions run afoul of regulations. They are ready to track down errant taxpayers, slippery businessmen, absconding husbands and other imprudent citizens who violate federal strictures. The more troubling question is: who watches the bureaucrats? More often than not it is done with mirrors.

60 years ago – 1958

Storm-wracked Wasco county and other portions of Oregon and Washington received a new lashing yesterday and today, and there were widespread reports of damage from wind and lightning. Most spectacular damage in The Dalles occurred at the Jefferson Street substation of Pacific Power & Light Co. where a surge of electricity shattered a transformer bushing and knocked out service on PP & L’s local system for eight minutes.

A car-truck collision about 5:15 p.m. yesterday on the Columbia River highway about two miles west of Mosier resulted in the instantaneous death of a woman passenger in the car and injury to the car driver.

Industrialization in some degree must be superimposed on this region’s present agricultural and lumbering economy if we are to survive, Dalles Chamber of Commerce members attending yesterday’s luncheon forum meeting were assured by Kenneth Fridley, executive vice president and manager of Columbia Ports Traffic Bureau. As residents of the area recognize more and more the necessity of some degree of industrialization they favor maximum development, Fridley suggested.

PARIS (UPI) — Gen. Charles de Gaulle announced dramatically today that he was preparing to take over the constitutional government of France. He acted with the apparent full approval of Premier Pierre Pflimlin and President Rene Coty to save the nation from civil war.

80 years ago – 1938

Donald Ike, 23-year-old Warm Springs Indian, was the first victim claimed by the Columbia river in this vicinity this spring. The turbulent waters near Big Eddy sucked him under last night. His body has not been found.

“What we have in the church today is the result of missionary work in the past,” stated Right Reverend Henry St. George Tucker, presiding bishop of the Episcopal church yesterday when he was a guest here of members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

As the Columbia river rose another 1.5 feet during the last 24 hours, reaching 33.1 feet today, the city had a n opportunity of putting to a test one of the five pumps in the city pumphouse. A pump having 25 horsepower was put into operation yesterday afternoon when the river level rose above the sanitary sewer outlet.

100 years ago – 1918

The baccalaureate services of The Dalles high school graduating class were held in the high school auditorium last night.

“Troop-train treats” are being provided by members of the night class at Red Cross headquarters, and all citizens of The Dalels are invited — yes, urged — to contribute to the pleasure of soldiers who pass through The Dalles for Somewhere. The Red Cross workers have placed a large carpenter’s chest at the O.-W. R. & N. depot, wand they hope to keep it filled with smoking material, candy, cookies, etc., so that they can dispense something to every person on every troop train that stops here on its eastward journey.

Battery Troubles are what we like. Bring your battery worry to us. Free service on all makes of batteries. R. A. Twiss, 505 East Second.

WITH THE AMERICANS IN PICARDY, May 27. — Fifty American engineers who got into the German positions by mistake at night, fought their way back to their own lines with the American and boche infantry both firing on them. Owing to considerable gaps in the trenches in some places, it is easy to wander beyond the American lines after dark.

WASHINGTON, May 27. — Congressional leaders declared this afternoon that their duty is plain as the “commander-in-chief had spoken.” Congress will pass a revenue bill taxing excess profits, incomes and luxuries.