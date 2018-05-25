Paying the Ultimate Sacrifice

Editor’s Note: The following story is reprinted from Living the Oath, a book written by RaeLynn Ricarte, managing editor, about the tragedy endured by Monica McNeal, a Gold Star mom who has become a friend through their joint efforts to take care of returning combat veterans and their families:

Monica McNeal, a vice-president of sales in the fashion industry, arrived at her New York office about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2010, and wondered why her co-workers were acting strangely. An important meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. was delayed but no one said why.

Then the operations manager told McNeal she had an important phone call waiting in an executive’s office.

As soon as she entered the room, Monica saw two Marines standing there and her heart sank. She was told that her son, Lance Corporal Eric Ward, 19, had died the day before in an IED explosion during a patrol in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. She suddenly found herself unable to stand. She slid down the wall by the file cabinet and sat on the floor weeping.

“They kept talking and I just kept saying it wasn’t true,” she said.

Because McNeal lives in Redmond, Wash., the Marines had first attempted to track her down at home. They had not provided Adonis, her husband and Eric’s stepfather, with information and had asked him to refrain from telling his wife about the visit as they wanted to talk with her personally.

“Eric was my only natural child and the love of my life. How could my baby be gone forever?” asked McNeal.

Sharing Memories

She declined to have the Marines accompany her to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the return of her son’s remains.

“I thought that if they sat with me on the plane then everyone around us would know what happened and I just couldn’t handle that,” she said. “I wanted to know every detail about what had happened to him but, most of all, I wanted him back.”

Her manager and a co-worker, who was also a friend, drove her to the airport for the trip to Delaware, where she was reunited with her husband, sons, her mother, and close friends. Also present was the family of Lance Corporal Adam Peak, 25, of Florence, Ken, who had died in the same explosion that had taken Ward’s life.

The bodies of the fallen warriors arrived back in The States on February 24 and the families gathered over pizza and beer to share memories of the Second Battalion, Second Marine Regiment warriors. They laughed over tales of Ward’s antics, which helped temper the almost overwhelming grief.

“Eric left us with a lot of material in 19 years that made great stories,” said McNeal. She said Ward had a sense of humor and love of practical jokes that sometimes landed him in trouble, but he never did anything serious enough to end up in jail.

He once locked his friends out of the house and then challenged them to find a way back in.

“At my second wedding (2004), the boys all gave me away and Eric switched the song that my husband had picked out as perfect music to the theme from Star Wars,” said McNeal. “Eric had not said a word to anyone and Adonis was stunned but everyone had a good laugh.

A Look Back

Ward was born August 17, 1990, in Fairfax, Va., and named Prince Eric — a character in the movie The Little Mermaid — by his two brothers. McNeal said her son always had a strong sense of what he wanted in life and was confident about his ability to achieve the goals he set.

During his freshman year at Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Wash., he decided to become a Marine officer, after he had served as an enlisted infantryman.

“He wanted to be a grunt first and then an officer so that he could relate to what everyone was going through,” said McNeal.

No one in the family was surprised by that decision because Ward’s father was a third generation Marine and service to country just seemed to run in the family.

“Obviously, it was in his blood,” said his mother. “I also think that 9/11 affected him at some level even though he was pretty young when it happened because I was in New York that day and he had to go to school that morning not knowing if I was dead or alive.”

Ward enlisted on his seventeenth birthday but did not leave for boot camp until he had graduated from high school in May of 2008. He had requested to undergo basic training at Parris Island, S.C., because that is where his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather had all earned membership into the Corps.

Although most West Coast recruits train near San Diego, Calif., he laughingly told family and friends that he didn’t want to be a “Hollywood Marine.”

“The 13 weeks that he was in boot camp were the longest of my life,” said McNeal. “I followed the daily schedule that was posted online and sent out emails to everyone that let them know what he might be doing. But, before he left, I had spoken with him every day and the call when he arrived and a call just before graduation were not enough.”

She was fortunate to be able to see Ward frequently, when he settled into life at Camp Lejeune as a “Boot,” due to numerous work-related trips to the East Coast. Eric was also able to spend time with his uncle Craig and aunt Lori at their home in North Carolina, a place that he liked to take his buddies for weekend getaways.

Ward returned home for pre-deployment leave in 2009 and told his mother that he wanted to see an attorney and make sure that his affairs were in order “just in case.” In Washington State, the simple wills required by the military prior to the departure of a warrior can be legally contested.

“He just had so much wisdom for a man who was only 19 years old,” said McNeal. “I told his brothers after Eric died that his life insurance was blood money and they needed to make serious choices about how it was spent.”

Seeking Answers

On Oct. 28, 2009, Ward left for his first deployment with the Marines of the 2/2 out of Camp Lejeune, N.C., many of whom had been together in Iraq during 2008. He was a machine gunner and assisted with convoy security during patrols into the agricultural district of Marjah.

He spared his mother as much worry as possible by downplaying the level of violence that the Marines were dealing with in their efforts to stop the Taliban’s opium trade. He and his mother stayed in contact regularly through free internet calls provided by Skype or chatting via Facebook or private email.

“I slept with my phone so that I would never miss a call—and I never did,” said McNeal. “We talked about how good it was to be able to talk. Eric was always upbeat and asked for very little.”

Her son, who was going weeks without a shower, told her that he wanted to get a manicure and pedicure when he returned—grooming practices that he was sure would bring a ribbing from the other Marines.

“He was always telling me that he was bored and just sitting around the desert so that I would think not much was going on,” said McNeal.

Ward’s intent to protect his mother appears to be reflected in his last Facebook posting on February 19, 2010: “hey we are goin out for a bit. the internet has been closed the last few days so haven’t had a chance to call. but ill be back in about a week. nothing special. love you. Ill call you when I get back!”

McNeal’s reply was: “Mom loves you. Mom loves Pooh. Thx for checking in. Be the best always. Love you a whole bunch.”

She said if that had to be her last message to her son, at least he departed earth with affirmation of her devotion.

On Feb. 21, 2010, one of the vehicles in the patrol broke down. Ward’s squad and another who had been traveling with them decided to take shelter against the wall of a nearby building. The Marines were moving into place when Ward and Peak stepped on a bomb that had been planted at the base of the structure.

McNeal was given basic information by the Marines about the incident but left with many unanswered questions. She knew that her son’s body was found 70 feet from the blast site, but was not provided with many other details.

She began contacting the men who served alongside Ward to learn more.

“I do believe in miracles,” she said. “I see Eric in my dreams and I feel him around me.

“Because of his death, I have met people who have changed my life and people who were once complete strangers are now my friends.”