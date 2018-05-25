For the Record for May 27, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday May 27, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 23, 4:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. Both vehicles were towed and one driver was cited. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

May 23, 11:01 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 22, 7:59 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm. Nothing was showing upon arrival. It was determined that this was an alarm malfunction and the staff was instructed to contact the alarm company to reset the alarm.

May 22, 10:10 p.m. – Crew responded to West 10th and Pomona streets on an odor investigation. Units arrived in the area to a possible light smell of smoke, but no source could be found.



The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2700 block of East 2nd Street Wednesday morning on a report of a vehicle in the lane of travel. Vehicle was located and was partially in the roadway. The vehicle was towed due to it being a traffic hazard. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The animal was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 2nd Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The area was checked but no dog was located.

David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for two counts of parole violation.

A theft report was taken early Thursday morning from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after staff reported a male suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 6800 block of Highway 30 Wednesday morning after a caller reported someone melted a lock box to get into a vacant home. The residence was checked and no suspect was present. A first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief reports were taken.

Sherman County

Domingo Zaragoza Contreras, 72, Boardman, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Biggs Junction and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

Byron Daniel Knuckles, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on East 3rd and Jefferson streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Michael Jeffery Shivers, 60, Portland, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Jose Luis Cabrera Torres, 38, no listed address, was transported by Marion County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.