Dining with murder, mystery

The Spotlight Players and The Granada Theatre will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Eileen Moushey’s “The Wedding from Hell,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at granadatheatrethedalles.com or 815-993-6585. Each performance is limited to 125 seats per night, so the Granada recommends buying tickets in advance.

Doors open at 6 p.m., at which time dinner will be served buffet style and a full bar will be available.

The cast encourages audience members to dress in their most outrageous wedding attire for the chance to win prizes. A prize will also be awarded to “the top detective who solves the murder,” a press release said.

The play’s description reads: “Welcome invited guests to the social event of the year! It will soon be obvious that this is one of those weddings where anything that can go wrong will.

Jackie, of “Jackie’s House of Gags,” has arranged the wedding. Funeral flowers were delivered by mistake, the cake was in a small car wreck, napkins were printed wrong, the reception dinner is being served before the wedding because the time was scheduled too early, servers were never paid so it’s a buffet line and the string quartet never showed up so we are desperate for a musician.

The weeping you hear is the bride who just discovered that meat is being served at her vegetarian wedding. Enjoy! See you in the conga line!”

The interactive performance is directed by Gail Farris and produced by Special Arrangement with Mysteries by Moushley, Inc.



For more information, call 360-880-6642.