Editorial: Chronicle adjusts to digital times

The Dalles Chronicle has been part of this community for 128 years and we have remained relevant by transitioning to meet reader demand and changes in the media industry.

In early July, the Chronicle will make another transition as we cut our physical newspaper production to two days per week. By doing this, we can more ably accommodate print and digital products.

Don’t worry, we are not skimping on news coverage. We will have more robust print publications and e-editions on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The physical Tuesday, Thursday and Friday editions will be discontinued.

Fresh stories will be posted on our website and on our social media accounts five days a week, and breaking news covered seven days a week.

Our promise to our readers is to continue providing excellent coverage of local news and events.

We will have a stronger presence on our social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter, as well as our website, providing people with multiple ways to receive current news and information.

By making this change, the Chronicle is joining a national trend of newspapers reinventing how they serve their towns and working to find the balance between digital and print media. These are challenging times for our industry and we are both excited and nervous about this change.

Younger readers have been shown to prefer digital platforms by the Pew Research Center and national polls. However, print media still fulfills the vital role of being watchdogs to the actions of governing agencies and the ability to fully explain the issue instead of giving only sound bites.

Since the Chronicle started the e-version about 18 months ago, we’ve seen our online readership take off and have been pleased to meet the demand for immediate information.

Having a twice weekly published newspaper will give our staff more time to focus on each issue, which will strengthen our content.

Obituaries and select news coverage will continue for free online but subscribers will have access to all information – print, e-version and up-to-the-minute content -- without having to pay more. Nonsubscribers will hit a paywall.

As part of this change, current subscribers will receive an extension for their subscription: One-year subscribers will be extended up to two years based on pro-rating; and six-month subscribers will be extended up to one year.

Subscribers will see an adjustment on their renewal notices in July.

The changes we are making are a sign of the digital times. Some of the larger newspapers, such as the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, have successfully transitioned to an online-only format.

However, community newspapers have a unique role to play because we give local residents a voice that might otherwise be unheard.

The Dalles Chronicle has been a staple in this community for more than a century. We plan to continue to be your primary source for news for many more years to come by reorganizing to a new era in journalism.

We are a small family newspaper. Most of our employees live and work in The Dalles and each employee takes pride in being part of a thriving community. We patronize our advertisers and attend local events - each a way of supporting our town.

We are proud to be your newspaper and welcome your feedback.

Chelsea Marr, publisher