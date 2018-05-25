Letter to the Editor: Fed corruption

To the editor:

These days, Representative Walden’s website is a hyperactive chronicle of activities on behalf of District 2 constituents. Reading it, he certainly appears to be bringing home the bacon for the district — one of the time-honored functions of a House representative. But as chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, he now is high in the hierarchy of the governing party and should have an important leadership role to play in broader questions of governance.

With the latest reporting on Chinese and Qatari investments in Trump family projects — coinciding with otherwise puzzling tweets by president Trump reversing his earlier condemnation of bad behavior by China’s ZTE corporation and Qatar’s supposed support for terrorism — we may wonder whether our nation’s foreign policy now is for sale. Even the appearance of pay-for-play at this scale is damaging the good name of our country around the world.

Where is Representative Walden’s demand for an explanation of the administration’s behavior? The legislative branch of government should be acting as a check on corrupt behavior in the executive branch – or even the appearance of corruption. Far from draining the swamp, the black waters appear to be being bottled for sale.

David Harris

Maupin