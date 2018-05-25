Letter to the Editor: Proud of service

To the editor:

A little history about a soldier graduating from The Dalles High School … In 1950, a student left school before graduating. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis and Hanford.

Before graduation in 1951, Mr. Clyde Beard, principal at the school, contacted a chaplain at Fort Lewis whom he knew. He asked the chaplain to help him get that soldier home for graduation.

The soldier attended the ceremony in uniform and received not only his own diploma, but those of five other boys who were not going to be returning home.

He was always proud that he was able to come and that he had been chosen to accept for others.

That soldier was Jim Comini.

We should all be proud of those willing to serve and make accommodations for them whenever and however we can.

I am not criticizing what recently happened and evidently the solution was acceptable to all. Just wanted to share this information with all.

Laura Morris Comini

The Dalles